Proteas to get much-needed boost for England tour as Van Niekerk's return likely

Proteas coach Hilton Moreeng says captain Dane van Niekerk is on track to return to the national team ahead of their tour to England and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Van Niekerk has been out of action all year and her return will boost the in-form Proteas as they aim for history in Europe.

Moreeng is also hopeful for the return of Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee, Sinalo Jafta and Masabata Klaas for the English series.

Proteas women's coach Hilton Moreeng hinted that regular skipper Dane van Niekerk would likely return to the national team for their tour to England and potentially the Commonwealth Games.

The Proteas women have been without all-rounder Van Niekerk this entire year so far, with Sune Luus' wearing the captaincy armband for South Africa.

On Friday, the first of three T20s between the Proteas and Ireland takes place in Dublin with a new-look Proteas side.

For the Irish leg, the Proteas will be without the experience of Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee, Sinalo Jafta and Masabata Klaas. They will also miss the experience of recently ODI retiree Mignon du Preez.

Following the three-match ODI series against Ireland, the Proteas take on England in a sole Test, three ODIs and three T20Is between 27 June and 25 July.

The three T20Is will be crucial for both as they prepare for a historic appearance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (28 July - 8 August), with the pair also set to meet in Group B.

Moreeng is hopeful that their stars will return for the remainder of the England tour, including Van Niekerk.

"With Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee, Sinalo Jafta and Masabata Klaas, we'll be looking for them to join us in the England tour if everything goes well," Moreeng told reporters on Sunday.

"Dane is still in her recovery and if all goes well, she'll join us for the second leg of the England series, which is the T20 series. She could come earlier, but we're taking it one step at a time.

"All are on track for the England tour, but our squad is in good health and everyone is ready to go with the first assignment against Ireland."

Earlier this month, Van Niekerk was seen at the national training camp, which saw SA Emerging, High-Performance and national players in Tshwane.

Friday's T20 opener starts at 17:30 SA time.

Proteas Squad for Ireland Tour:

Anneke Bosch (Senwes Dragons), Tazmin Brits (Senwes Dragons), Trisha Chetty (KZN Coastal), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (KZN Coastal), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Sune Luus (Titans Ladies), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Lions), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions), Andrie Steyn (Western Province), Chloe Tryon (KZN Coastal), Delmi Tucker (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province)