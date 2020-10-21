Proteas to host England in November, all matches to be played in Western Cape

The Proteas will host England in three ODIs and three T20s over November and December.

It will be the national side's first fixtures since March.

All six matches will be played in the Western Cape - four at Newlands and two at Boland Park.

Thewill hostin three T20s and three ODIs starting next month.

This comes after Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday received the green light to host the tour from the national Department of Sports, Art and Culture.

The tour will be limited to the Western Cape with two ODI matches and two T20 matches to played at Newlands Stadium, and one ODI and one T20 match at Boland Park, Paarl.

Matches will take place from 27 November to 9 December and a detailed fixture list will be released in due course.

England, 50-over world champions, will arrive in the country in mid-November.

"This is a wonderful boost for cricket," said CSA's acting CEO Kugandrie Govender said in a statement.

"Although all the matches will have to be played behind closed doors, I am sure that our Proteas fans will rally behind South Africa’s favourite team as they always do, but just on alternative digital and social media platforms.

"The fact that England are the current World Cup champions will add tremendously to the two series and will give our own players every motivation to perform at their very best to challenge the reigning champions."

Govender thanked the South African government for their support.

"I would like to express CSA’s sincere gratitude to the Departments of Sport, Arts & Culture; Home Affairs; and Health, for the support they have given us to make this return to international cricket in our country a reality, while maintaining that health and safety for all remains the number one priority," she said.

CSA also thanked the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and would be drawing on their own experiences in hosting cricket under bio-secure conditions.

"This is a first for us and we commit to learn quickly and with great responsiveness as we have an action-packed international season ahead of us," added Govender.

In their own media statement, Tom Harrison, ECB’s CEO confirmed the tour.

"We are looking forward to touring South Africa. I would like to personally thank Cricket South Africa for their efforts in ensuring this tour goes ahead and their diligent work to create an environment that is safe for our players and staff. They are working tirelessly to pull together a bio-secure plan in Cape Town and Paarl," he said.

“We owe it to the sport that we do everything we can to keep international competition progressing during this pandemic.

"Series against the Proteas are always exciting and intense. We saw that earlier this year in South Africa and we can expect the same this time around."

This will be the first time the Proteas have been in action since they hosted Australia in a limited overs series back in March.

Earlier on Wednesday, CSA announced that it had appointed former Proteas bowler Victor Mpitsang as its new national convenor of selectors.

CSA's ongoing administrative struggles have been well documented and the leadership is understood to remain in ongoing discussions with government.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa confirmed his intentions last week to intervene in the running of the organisation.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff