Proteas to host England, West Indies and Netherlands in 2022/23 home season

The Proteas will take on England in a three-match ODI series before hosting an multi-format series against the West Indies and a two-match ODI series against the Netherlands.

All three ODI series will form part of the ICC Super League, which determines qualification for next year's 50-over Cricket World Cup in India.

The rescheduled final ODI against Netherlands will also see the Proteas don pink for the annual 'Pink Day' ODI at the Wanderers.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday announced its international fixtures for the 2022/23 home season.

The Proteas will host England, West Indies and Netherlands.

South Africa will get their summer campaign underway with a three-match One-Day International series against England. This will form part of the ICC Super League which determines direct qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

The Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein will host the first two ODIs on 27 January and 29 January, with international cricket making its return to the Kimberley Oval in Kimberley on 1 February.

The Proteas will then welcome the West Indies for a multi-format tour.

The two-match Test series will commence at Centurion from 28 February - 4 March, followed by the second Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg from 8-12 March.

This series will be the final round of matches in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship, with the Proteas currently second on the table.

The three-match ODI series against the Caribbean-outfit will get underway at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in East London (16 March and 18 March), before the series wraps up in Potchefstroom (21 March).

The three T20Is against the West Indies at SuperSport Park (25 March and 26 March) and Wanderers Stadium (28 March) complete this tour.

The international summer will be concluded with two remaining Super League ODIs against the Netherlands at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on 31 March and the highly anticipated 'Pink Day' ODI at the Wanderers on 2 April.

These two ODIs have been carried over after last year's original series was postponed due to the Covid-19 Omicron outbreak.

"South Africa is fast becoming the home-soul for international cricket. We are a proud cricketing nation, with abundance of talent, grit, and temperament for the game," CSA CEO, Pholetsi Moseki, in a statement.

"CSA is thrilled to be hosting England, West Indies and the Netherlands, all worthy opponents, in what is billed to be an exciting summer of international cricket.

"This is principally good news to our fans who have been starved of the blend of cricket on offer at stadiums since 2020 pandemic. These bumper fixtures confirm that cricket in South Africa is indeed open for business.

"As we look forward to hosting these cricketing powerhouses, we invite our fans to swell the stadiums in numbers to support the Proteas as they lock horns with the best in the world."

FULL LIST OF FIXTURES

South Africa v England ODI series:

Friday, 27 January - 13:00 (Day/Night) - 1st ODI between South vs England - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Sunday, 29 January - 10:00 (Day) - 2nd ODI between South Africa vs England -Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Wednesday, 1 February - 13:00 (Day/Night) - 3rd ODI between South Africa vs England - The Oval, Kimberley

West Indies tour of South Africa:

Four-Day Tour Match: 21-24 February - South Africa Invitational XI vs West Indies - Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Tests (WTC 2023):

28 February - 04 March - 1st Test between South Africa vs West Indies - SuperSport Park, Centurion

08-12 March - 2nd Test between South Africa vs West Indies - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Both matches to start at 10:00

ODIs:

Thursday, 16 March - 13:00 (Day/Night) - 1st ODI between South Africa vs West Indies - Buffalo Park, East London

Saturday, 18 March - 13:00 (Day/Night) - 2nd ODI between South Africa vs West Indies - Buffalo Park, East London

Tuesday, 21 March - 10h00 (Day) - 3rd ODI between South Africa vs West Indies - JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

T20Is:

Saturday, 25 March - 14:00 (Day) - 1st T20I between South Africa vs West Indies - SuperSport Park, Centurion

Sunday, 26 March - 14:00 (Day) - 2nd T20I between South Africa vs West Indies - SuperSport Park, Centurion

Tuesday, 28 March - 18:00 (Day/Night) - 3rd T20I between South Africa vs West Indies - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Netherlands ODI tour to South Africa

Friday, 31 March - 13:00 (Day/Night) - 1st ODI South Africa vs Netherlands - Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Sunday, 2 April - 10:00 - (Day - Pink ODI) - 2nd ODI South Africa vs Netherlands - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg