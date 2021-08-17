Proteas to open T20 World Cup campaign against Australia

South Africa will open their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign against Australia in the first game of the Super 12 stage at the Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium on 23 October, it was confirmed on Tuesday as the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the schedule of the 16-team event.

The Proteas are grouped with England, Australia and the West Indies along with two yet-to-be-determined qualifiers from Round 1 for this year's T20 World Cup. South Africa will play the West Indies on 26 October in Dubai and England on 6 November in Sharjah.

Sri Lanka, champions in 2014, and Bangladesh, Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland, feature in Round 1 of the 16-team tournament, being hosted by India in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman through to 14 November. The top two teams from each group of Round 1 will make it to the Super 12s.

Abu Dhabi will be the venue of the first semi-final on 10 November, while the other semi-final (11 November) and the final (14 November) will be played in Dubai.

South Africa claimed a five-match T20I series with a 25-run victory over the West Indies earlier in July this year.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, the Proteas will also tour Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series in September, with the teams set to clash in three ODIs and three T20Is, in preparation for the big contest later in UAE.

"The 2021 ICC T20 World Cup is of vital importance to the Proteas and South Africa as a nation. Not only is the T20 format a key part of Cricket South Africa's strategy to introduce new fans to the game of cricket, but this tournament will also be the first of three opportunities for us to claim our first-ever ICC World Cup trophy," Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said in a statement.

"The group that we are in is an exciting one and we're looking forward to facing off with everyone in it as we go about our mission to reach the final and the ultimate championship. We have an exciting team that we are building with a lot of raw talent, coupled with the experienced hands that will guide and lead the youngsters.

"We have spent the greater part of the year preparing for this contest and I look forward to leading our country in my first world showpiece as captain."