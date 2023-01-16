Proteas to rely on another interim coach for crucial England series, Walter to have selection say

Cricket South Africa's director of cricket Enoch Nkwe says newly-appointed Proteas white ball coach Rob Walter will have a say in who plays in the England ODI series later this month.

The series will take place from 27 January to 1 February in Bloemfontein and Kimberley.

Walter, who was appointed alongside red-ball coach Shukri Conrad, will assume his role on 1 February, which is the day of the third ODI against England.

Cricket South Africa director of cricket Enoch Nkwe says newly-appointed Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter will have a selectorial say in the England ODI squad for next week's crucial three-match series in Bloemfontein and Kimberley.

Walter, a former Proteas strength and conditioning coach who had success with the Titans as a head coach before moving to New Zealand to coach the Central Districts, will assume his position as the head of the 50-over and T20 sides on 1 February.

His appointment will only come into effect on the day of the third ODI in Kimberley, with the first and the second ODIs being played on 27 and 29 January.

READ | 'Scientific, intellectual, no ego': How new Proteas ODI, T20 coach Rob Walter stood out

Nkwe said they'll have a temporary coach in place for the series, but Walter, who is still in New Zealand, will have a say who plays and who doesn't.

"There will be a special arrangement in place for the England ODI series, but that will be announced when the ODI squad is announced this week," Nkwe said.

"We'll confirm everything this week, but Rob will be involved when it comes to selection and creating a bit of clarity.

"He'll have an opportunity to meet the team next month in person and dig deeper into the detail."

READ | Shukri Conrad, Rob Walter unveiled as new Proteas coaches



The Proteas are currently 11th on the ICC ODI World Cup Super League log with 59 points and five games remaining.

After the England engagement, they'll still have two ODIs against the Netherlands at the end of March while Sri Lanka, who are also vying for the last automatic qualification spot that's eighth place, are on 77 points with a three-match series away to New Zealand on the horizon.

Eighth place on the log is currently occupied by the West Indies, who have completed their ODI Super League programme on 88 points.