36m ago

add bookmark

Proteas to rely on another interim coach for crucial England series, Walter to have selection say

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Cricket South Africa's director of cricket Enoch Nkwe says newly-appointed Proteas white ball coach Rob Walter will have a say in who plays in the England ODI series later this month.
  • The series will take place from 27 January to 1 February in Bloemfontein and Kimberley.
  • Walter, who was appointed alongside red-ball coach Shukri Conrad, will assume his role on 1 February, which is the day of the third ODI against England.

Cricket South Africa director of cricket Enoch Nkwe says newly-appointed Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter will have a selectorial say in the England ODI squad for next week's crucial three-match series in Bloemfontein and Kimberley.

Walter, a former Proteas strength and conditioning coach who had success with the Titans as a head coach before moving to New Zealand to coach the Central Districts, will assume his position as the head of the 50-over and T20 sides on 1 February.

His appointment will only come into effect on the day of the third ODI in Kimberley, with the first and the second ODIs being played on 27 and 29 January.

READ | 'Scientific, intellectual, no ego': How new Proteas ODI, T20 coach Rob Walter stood out

Nkwe said they'll have a temporary coach in place for the series, but Walter, who is still in New Zealand, will have a say who plays and who doesn't.

"There will be a special arrangement in place for the England ODI series, but that will be announced when the ODI squad is announced this week," Nkwe said.

"We'll confirm everything this week, but Rob will be involved when it comes to selection and creating a bit of clarity.

"He'll have an opportunity to meet the team next month in person and dig deeper into the detail."

READ | Shukri Conrad, Rob Walter unveiled as new Proteas coaches

The Proteas are currently 11th on the ICC ODI World Cup Super League log with 59 points and five games remaining.

After the England engagement, they'll still have two ODIs against the Netherlands at the end of March while Sri Lanka, who are also vying for the last automatic qualification spot that's eighth place, are on 77 points with a three-match series away to New Zealand on the horizon.

Eighth place on the log is currently occupied by the West Indies, who have completed their ODI Super League programme on 88 points.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
csaproteascoaching annoucementrob walterjohannesburgcricket
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
33% - 2623 votes
Lions
6% - 448 votes
Stormers
37% - 2953 votes
Sharks
24% - 1867 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo