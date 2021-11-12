Proteas

1h ago

Proteas to tour New Zealand for Test series against ICC World Test Champions

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar. (Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP)
Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar. (Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP)

South Africa will travel to New Zealand for a two-Test series next year, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Friday.

The Tests, which will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, will take place in Christchurch and Wellington respectively between 17 February and 1 March 2022.

The Proteas have an unbeaten home and away Test series record against the Black Caps, but the series will be a stern test of South Africa's resolve as the Kiwis are the current ICC World Test Champions and No 1-ranked team in Test cricket.

The Proteas are sixth in the ICC Test rankings.

CSA's director of cricket, Graeme Smith, said in a statement he was delighted that the governing body had secured more matches for the Test team.

"It's wonderful to be able to confirm these fixtures as Test cricket is a vital part of the CSA pipeline strategy. Having our team take on the defending World Test Champions in their backyard is another welcome challenge for the Proteas, who have proven themselves well-able in foreign conditions of late.

"These fixtures will play a role in helping Dean Elgar (SA Test captain) and his charges to further forge themselves as a powerhouse in Test cricket and hopefully add vital points to the World Test Championship table.

"Our thanks, on behalf of CSA, go to David White (CEO) and New Zealand Cricket for accommodating our request for a change in dates in order to secure this important series and content," Smith concluded.

South Africa Test tour to New Zealand itinerary:

1st Test: Hagley Oval, Christchurch - Thursday, 17 to Monday, 21 February                  

2nd Test: Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington - Friday, 25 February to Tuesday, 1 March


