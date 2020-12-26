Proteas to wear black armbands in memory of Robin Jackman on Day 2 at Centurion

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that the Proteas will wear black armbands in memory of legendary commentator Robin Jackman on Day 2 of their Test match against Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park.

Jackman, a former county and England Test cricketer, died on Friday afternoon at the age of 75.

The Proteas took the field on Saturday morning for their first Test match against the Islanders at SuperSport Park less than 24 hours after Jackman passed away.

"In South Africa, 'Jackers' as he was affectionately known, was a household voice for all who loved and followed cricket," CSA said in a statement released.

"Always passionate and knowledgeable, he was also known for his big-hearted enjoyment of life. In 2012 he was diagnosed with cancer of the vocal chords.

"He continued commentating for a while and was also very actively involved in fundraising for the Mercy Ships and Grace Vision.

"His passing, a few days after the death of his former Surrey team-mate, John Edrich, leaves a void in the cricketing world but particularly in South African cricketing life.

"We mourn the loss of a fine man, a lover of life, a cricket aficionado and a commentator who became part of the fabric of South African cricket in so many ways."

Day 2 will commence at 10:00 (SA time) on Sunday morning.

