Proteas tweaker Fortuin admits filling Keshav void comes with huge responsibility

Proteas spinner Bjorn Fortuin knows that filling Keshav Maharaj's shoes is going to be a far from an easy task.

Maharaj, who ruptured his Achilles tendon against the West Indies on Saturday, will undergo surgery on Friday.

Fortuin said they're going to miss Maharaj's overall influence in the team.

Fortuin, who has played three ODIs for the Proteas, is now pressed to fill the gap left by Maharaj, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in the second Test against the West Indies on Saturday.

The Proteas start their limited-overs junket against the West Indies with the first of three ODIs in East London on Thursday.

Maharaj saw a surgeon on Monday, but there is the feeling that he will be set for a long spell on the sidelines to a point where his World Cup participation could be threatened.

Cricket South Africa confirmed that Maharaj will undergo surgery on Friday after which there would be more clarity on the length of his injury absence.

Fortuin made it clear that there's no permanence to his place in the ODI squad, but he understood the responsibility that comes with filling in for Maharaj.

"I wouldn't say my name is set in stone in any way," Fortuin said.

"There's still a fair bit of cricket that needs to be played, but the spot that has been opened puts the responsibility on me now.

"With Keshav not around, there's a high standard that needs to be fulfilled. I'll try to take it day by day and focus on the job at hand."

Fortuin was unequivocal about how the team will miss Maharaj, especially in the 50-over setup where his containment has been far more effective than Tabraiz Shamsi's attacking variety.

Maharaj played an excellent containment role in the second Test against the West Indies, while Simon Harmer attacked with some success.

"Kesh is a massive loss and it's not that nice to talk about it," Fortuin said.

"Never mind his natural ability with the ball, he's got loads of experience and leadership qualities.

"Besides his cricketing aspects, he will be sorely missed."