Proteas up against it at close of play on Day 2

The Proteas are desperately hanging on in the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi after ending the second day on 106/4, trailing Pakistan by 166 runs.

After bowling Pakistan out for 272, the visitors lost two consecutive wickets right on the stroke of tea to leave them teetering on 26/2.

Dean Elgar (15) and Rassie van der Dussen (nought) fell victim to Hassan Ali, while Faf du Plessis (17) was dismissed by Faheem Ashraf (1/16).

Aiden Markram (35) was the most comfortable, but somehow chipped an innocuous Nauman Ali delivery to Shaheen Shah Afridi at midwicket.

This left Temba Bavuma (15) and an aggressive Quinton de Kock (24) to bat out what remained of a day where South Africa's bowlers were always reined in the hosts, but were let down by the batsmen.

Anrich Nortje (5/56) collected his second Test five-wicket haul with a display of accurate and hostile fast bowling while Keshav Maharaj (3/90) manfully held up his end in his 45 overs.

That kind of discipline was missing from the team's most senior batsmen in Elgar, who chased a wide Hassan delivery into Mohammad Rizwan's gloves.

Du Plessis did the same but was trying to cut one that was too close to his body.

Du Plessis's dismissal was probably the most galling considering the team's evening position and the fact he's failed again on the subcontinent.

Bavuma should have been out on one when Nauman Ali (1/19) pinned him in front.

Umpire Ahsan Raza didn't give him out and inexplicably, Pakistan captain Babar Azam did not go for the review.

It had Bavuma stone dead with the ball hitting middle stump.

When they did go for a review to check whether he’d edged a ball when on seven, it went against Pakistan.

It is the slivers of fortune the Proteas require as they need a set pair to see out the bulk of day three on a surface that took a bit of turn, but also provided bounce for the pacemen.

This bounce was used effectively by Nortje, who prised out Azam (77) with the second ball of the morning.

Bavuma then came through with an electric bit of fielding to run out the obdurate Fawad Alam (45).

That meant Pakistan slipped from their safe overnight position of 145/3 to 149/5.

Ashraf (78*) was on hand to lead the recovery with not only his fourth Test 50, but coaxed crucial lower order partnerships of 41, 31, 30 and 30 with Rizwan (18), Hassan (eight), Yasir Shah (eight) and Nauman (eight) to push Pakistan into what became a strong position.

Nauman and Afridi were dismissed of consecutive balls by Nortje, meaning SA’s paceman is on a hattrick.

SA's only Test hat-trick was taken by Geoff Griffin against England at Lord's in 1960.