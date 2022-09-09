Proteas

Proteas v England Test to go ahead after Queen's death

Compiled by Lynn Butler
The third and deciding Test between England and South Africa will resume on Saturday after the second day was called off due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a press release from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the third Test at the Oval would resume on Saturday to "pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and honour her remarkable life and service".

Friday's play on Day 2 was called off as to show a "mark of respect on announcement of her death".

ECB confirmed on Friday that all international, domestic, and recreational fixtures would resume on Saturday.

"The decision has been taken after consultation with DCMS and in line with Official National Mourning guidance," it read.

"This means the Men's Test match between England and South Africa will begin at The Oval and the Women’s IT20 match between England and India will also go ahead at the Riverside in Durham."

There's no clarity from ECB or Cricket South Africa (CSA) on whether it'll be Day 2 or 3 on Saturday - or whether they'll extend the Test by a day.

PICTURES | Queen Elizabeth and South African sports

The ECB stated that a minute's silence will be observed followed by the national anthem before the match.

"All players and coaches will wear black armbands. Branded inventory will be replaced with messaging paying cricket's respects to The Queen."

Meanwhile, CSA joined the global community in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"The longest reigning monarch in British history was an avid sport enthusiast and an ardent cricket fan. She had occasion to meet with some of the Proteas players over the years," read CSA's statement on Friday.

"Queen Elizabeth II was an iconic figure who always inspired hope and resilience. The celebrations earlier this year of her Platinum Jubilee marked 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, Realms and the Commonwealth.

"CSA send its sincerest condolences and sympathies to the England and Wales Cricket Board."

Day 1 was abandoned due to the heavy rain after England won the toss and asked the Proteas to bat at the Oval.

The three-match Test series is squared at 1-1. Play starts at 12:00 SA time.


