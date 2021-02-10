Proteas v Pakistan T20 series: Stats, facts and figures

On Thursday in Lahore, the Proteas will take on Pakistan in the first of three T20 internationals.

The other two matches in the series will take place on Saturday and then Sunday.

Given that the South Africans lost the Test series against the Pakistanis 2-0, this is an opportunity for coach Mark Boucher and his charges to restore an element of pride to their historic tour.

With the bulk of the Proteas' first-choice players having returned to South Africa after the Test series, where they were due to start self-isolating for the now-scrapped Test series against Australia, the T20 squad in Pakistan is largely inexperienced.

The squad is captained by Heinrich Klaasen, who will lead his country for the first time.

Here, we look at a few stats, facts and figures that you need to know before the series gets underway at Gaddafi Stadium (12:30, SA time).

Proteas T20 squad to Pakistan Heinrich Klaasen (captain, Titans), Nandre Burger (Cape Cobras), Okuhle Cele (Titans), Junior Dala (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), David Miller (Dolphins), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Ryan Rickleton (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Pite van Biljon (Knights), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Jacques Snyman (Knights).





- Spinner George Linde is the only player in the T20 squad who played in the Test series against Pakistan.

- There are potentially five debutants in the squad - Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Ryan Rickleton, Glenton Stuurman and Jacques Snyman.

- Skipper Klaasen has played 13 T20Is for South Africa, operating at an average of 24.63 and a strike rate of 150.55.

- Going into the series, the Proteas are ranked 5th in the ICC T20 rankings while Pakistan are 4th.

- South Africa and Pakistan have met in 14 T20Is since 2007 - the Proteas have won 8 (57.14%) and Pakistan have won 6 (42.85%).

- South Africa have won just 3 and lost 7 of their last 10 T20Is, and they have lost their last 4.

- Pakistan have won 6 and lost 3 of their last 10 T20Is with 1 no result.

- Babar Azam's 90 in Johannesburg in 2019 is the highest individual score in T20Is between the sides.

- JP Duminy (214) is South Africa's highest T20I run-scorer against Pakistan.

- Dale Steyn (12) is South Africa's leading wicket-taker in T0Is against Pakistan.

- Beuran Hendricks' 4/14 (4) at Centurion in 2019 is the best return by a South African in a T20I against Pakistan.

- South Africa have never played a T20I in Pakistan before.

Pakistan v Proteas T20 series fixtures: 11 February - 1st T20 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (12:30 SA time)

13 February - 2nd T20 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (12:30 SA time) 14 February - 3rd T20 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (12:30 SA time)







