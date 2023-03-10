Proteas v Windies: Fiery Coetzee relishes Nortje-like enforcer role

At the Wanderers

Gerald Coetzee is relishing fulfilling Anrich Nortje's role in the Proteas' attack in the second Test against the West Indies.

But he believes that they don't have to compete for a place - why not have two enforcers in one attack?

Coetzee hailed the influence of his family for helping him get to the pinnacle level of the game.

Gerald Coetzee says he has absolutely no qualms being the Proteas' Anrich Nortje in the second Test against the West Indies.

In fact, being a proverbial enforcer steaming in and sending down thunderbolts is a role the 22-year-old quick believes comes quite naturally to him.

By all accounts, the handful of supporters that ended up at the Bullring witnessed it firsthand as he finished with impressive figures of 3/41, interspersing his wicket-taking ability with some toe-crunching yorkers and a blow to the body or two.

But Coetzee isn't about to challenge for Nortje's throne because he has a better suggestion: why can't the South African Test side have two of them in one XI?

It was, after all, the case last week in Centurion.

"I don't feel extra pressure necessarily, both Anrich and I have that enforcer role in us naturally," he said.

"If you look at our attack today, I believe that was my role, which I enjoyed because I'm comfortable with it. But I don't think I was more aggressive just because Anrich wasn't there. It comes naturally [and we can do it both]."

Thursday's spell was the continuation of what has been a very productive start to Coetzee's Test career, which was born in last week's Test at SuperSport Park.

"Coming into a team with such a world-class bowling attack makes it very easy, so I could just fit right in. I have the freedom to do what I do, which is great," he said.



"If I look at the quality of bowlers we have, you can flourish."

Interim Proteas coach Malibongwe Maketa's decision to take him on last year's tour to Australia also paid rich dividends, even if Maketa himself isn't part of team management anymore.

"Again, having been on a previous tour has made it easier too. I went to Australia with a great attack and I got to learn some things," said Coetzee.

"I knew I was never going to be more than a backup bowler. But just to be there, in the nets, to see how my senior teammates do it and see the next level you're required to reach added so much value. I knew what was expected."

Following a successful SA20 campaign, Coetzee was "unleashed" by new red-ball coach Shukri Conard, allowing father Johan and elder brother Petrus (who runs his own academy in Bloemfontein) to be rewarded with witnessing junior's first international exploits at SuperSport Park last week, which incidentally will be the fast bowler's new home ground when he joins the Titans in the off-season.

Girlfriend Hannah, an optometry student, also juggled her final year classes to make the drive up to Centurion, only for the Test to end in two-and-a-half days.

"When she arrived, the game was over."



Given how things are going though, she'll have enough opportunities in future.

"I didn't know my dad and brother were going to come with their headbands, but it was really special," said Coetzee, whose headbands have become synonymous with his on-field persona.

"It's these people - your family - that make the real sacrifices for cricketers, not me. I love cricket, I live my dream, but it's your family who throw balls, pay for schools and equipment and invest time in you. I'm grateful."



