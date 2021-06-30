Proteas win in memory of Goolam Rajah: 'He was a great man'

The cricketing fraternity on Tuesday mourned the news of former Proteas team manager Goolam Rajah's passing.

Rajah died on Monday with the Proteas paying tribute by wearing black armbands and observing a minute of silence in the third T20 against the West Indies.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi told reporters that the Proteas' win was in memory of Rajah.

Rajah, a qualified pharmacist, was understood to have been in hospital for weeks having been diagnosed with Covid-19.

He was 74.

Rajah served first as team manager and then logistics manager of the Proteas team for close on two decades.

107 players represented the Proteas during his time in more than 600 matches across the three formats.

In Grenada, the Proteas wore black armbands in the third T20I as a gesture of respect and both teams observed a minute of silence before the start of play.

South Africa held their nerve as they defeated the West Indies by a single run at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's.

Shamsi, who won Player of the Match for his 2/13, stated that the win was massive for the team following Rajah's passing.

"It was big for us and personally, I had a good relationship with him. The things he has done for Cricket South Africa are immense, [working] 20-odd years in the organisation," said Shamsi on Tuesday.

"The guys that I grew up and looked up to as my heroes, he was here when they were playing, he saw them become legends of the game. He was a great man and definitely, his contributions to Cricket SA have been immense."

Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith stated that Rajah was a 'father figure' to players.

"Goolam was a true father figure who looked after the players like his own. He took care of everything with such detail that the players were able to focus totally on the cricket and that was why his tenure was so successful," said Smith in a CSA press release.

"The players were particularly appreciative of the way he looked after their wives and partners on away tours. We will indeed be fortunate to see his like again."

The Proteas lead five-match T20 series 2-1 with the fourth T20 set for Thursday at 20:00 SA time.

From Brian Lara to AB de Villiers, several current and former cricketers took to Twitter to pay tribute to Rajah:

RIP, Goolam one of the most remarkable and selfless people I have ever met. A privilege to know and share the Protea experience with him. Condolences to his family pic.twitter.com/GXbQUlKxP3 — Gary Kirsten (@Gary_Kirsten) June 29, 2021

Sad news hearing of the passing of Goolam Rajah. What a good man we have lost. Thoughts and prayers to family. RIP my pal — Jacques Kallis (@jacqueskallis75) June 29, 2021

Truly sad to hear of the passing of Goolam Rajah- a friend and legendary team manager of the Proteas. He was an integral part of my cricketing journey, always professional and treated us as family. Thoughts are with Poppy and family. pic.twitter.com/oDghH5V2HD — Shaun Pollock (@7polly7) June 29, 2021

Incredibly saddened by the news of the passing of Goolam Rajah. There are no words to describe what he meant to me in my life. I will miss you Gools, everyone who knew you will miss you. The world is poorer with you not here. Thoughts and prayers with the entire fam ???? pic.twitter.com/XM4nDhsIvY — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 29, 2021

Sad to hear of the passing of one of South Africa’s true gentlemen. Goolam Rajah RIP! — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) June 29, 2021

Goolam was an outstanding and gentle person. Got to know him well through the years. He was kind and generous and I have so many wonderful memories of him and the great conversations we had. Condolences to the family may he Rest In Peace. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 29, 2021

A really sad day for SA Cricket Uncle Goolam was a father figure and a great man who gave his all to the team and everyone else around him ? pic.twitter.com/BFeRJoGjyb — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) June 29, 2021

The most kind hearted gentlemen, always wore a smile on his face and a father to all of us on tours over the years. The epitome servant leadership, you did it for your country. You will be sorely missed uncle Goolam. Now, may your kind soul Rest in Peace.????#Theresonly1GoolamRajah pic.twitter.com/bIfZblvCQv — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) June 29, 2021

One of the special moments we had with Goolam Rajah. Was a fatherly figure for us all making our way into international cricket. Thank you for always being there and guiding us on and off the field. You will be missed by many but never forgotten #RIP #Legend pic.twitter.com/SUxHsk8lZa — Paul Adams (@PaulAdams39) June 29, 2021

I will now have to delete #GoolamRajah's telephone number off my phone. SA cricket is much poorer now that he is gone. When players were treated unfairly, he was there to comfort and reassure you of your abilities. He was humble, loved and a Giant of his time!#RIPLegend ?????? pic.twitter.com/vTxXDsGiJb — Alviro Petersen (@AlviroPetersen) June 29, 2021

I am saddened to hear of the passing of Goolam Rajah.A mentor,leader & friend.He was loved by all,not only for his love for the game,but also for his kindness & great sense of humour.He’ll be remembered as a giant in cricket,a respected stalwart in the fight for non-racial sport. pic.twitter.com/sJA2vstQVd — Vincent Barnes (@VincentBarnes60) June 29, 2021