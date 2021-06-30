Proteas

12m ago

add bookmark

Proteas win in memory of Goolam Rajah: 'He was a great man'

accreditation
Compiled by Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Goolam Rajah (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Goolam Rajah (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
  • The cricketing fraternity on Tuesday mourned the news of former Proteas team manager Goolam Rajah's passing.
  • Rajah died on Monday with the Proteas paying tribute by wearing black armbands and observing a minute of silence in the third T20 against the West Indies.
  • Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi told reporters that the Proteas' win was in memory of Rajah.

Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi led several tributes to former Proteas team manager Goolam Rajah, who died on Tuesday.

Rajah, a qualified pharmacist, was understood to have been in hospital for weeks having been diagnosed with Covid-19. 

He was 74.

Rajah served first as team manager and then logistics manager of the Proteas team for close on two decades.

107 players represented the Proteas during his time in more than 600 matches across the three formats.

In Grenada, the Proteas wore black armbands in the third T20I as a gesture of respect and both teams observed a minute of silence before the start of play.

South Africa held their nerve as they defeated the West Indies by a single run at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's.

Shamsi, who won Player of the Match for his 2/13, stated that the win was massive for the team following Rajah's passing.

"It was big for us and personally, I had a good relationship with him. The things he has done for Cricket South Africa are immense, [working] 20-odd years in the organisation," said Shamsi on Tuesday.

"The guys that I grew up and looked up to as my heroes, he was here when they were playing, he saw them become legends of the game. He was a great man and definitely, his contributions to Cricket SA have been immense."

Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith stated that Rajah was a 'father figure' to players.

"Goolam was a true father figure who looked after the players like his own. He took care of everything with such detail that the players were able to focus totally on the cricket and that was why his tenure was so successful," said Smith in a CSA press release.

"The players were particularly appreciative of the way he looked after their wives and partners on away tours. We will indeed be fortunate to see his like again." 

The Proteas lead five-match T20 series 2-1 with the fourth T20 set for Thursday at 20:00 SA time.

From Brian Lara to AB de Villiers, several current and former cricketers took to Twitter to pay tribute to Rajah:

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteastabraiz shamsigoolam rajahcoronaviruscricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 15291 votes
Cricket
12% - 4723 votes
Football
19% - 7127 votes
Athletics
3% - 1006 votes
Boxing
1% - 378 votes
Cycling
2% - 927 votes
Golf
5% - 1934 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3331 votes
Tennis
4% - 1384 votes
Water sports
1% - 348 votes
American sports
1% - 476 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1276 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun 2021

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun 2021

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo