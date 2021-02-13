Proteas win toss, bowl first in must-win 2nd T20 as Stuurman debuts

The Proteas will field first in the second T20 against Pakistan in Lahore on Saturday after having won the toss.

LIVE | Pakistan v Proteas - 2nd T20

This is a must-win game for the South Africans after they lost Thursday's opening T20 by three runs.

In team news, seamer Glenton Stuurman earns his international debut as he comes in for Junior Dala.

In the top order, Pite van BIljon replaces Jacques Snyman while allrounder JJ Smuts comes in for spinning allrounder Bjorn Fortuin.

The third and final T20 takes place in Lahore on Sunday.

Proteas XI

Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Pite van Biljon, JJ Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen (captain), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Glenton Stuurman, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi

- Compiled by Sport24 staff