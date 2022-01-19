Proteas win toss, opt to bat in opening ODI against India in Paarl

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening ODI against India in Paarl on Wednesday.



LIVE | SA v India, 1st ODI

"The wicket looks a bit dry. We'd like to make use of the best of the batting conditions. Hopefully it slows up to allow our slower bowlers to get the best of the conditions," Bavuma said.



With Kagiso Rabada rested, Marco Jansen comes into the South African side to make his ODI debut.

New Indian captain KL Rahul said he also would have chosen to bat.

"As a team we are always ready to bowl first," he said. It looks a bit dry. We have some quality spinners in our attack.

"If we can get early wickets we can put pressure on the middle order with our spinners."

Play starts from 10:30.