Proteas win toss, will bowl first in 2nd ODI in Dublin

The Proteas have won the toss and will bowl first in the second ODI against Ireland at Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin on Tuesday.

LIVE | Ireland v Proteas - 2nd ODI

Sunday's opening ODI was abandoned due to rain with both sides taking five points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

The Proteas tour to Ireland consists of three ODIs and three T20 matches in Dublin and Belfast respectively.

South Africa have made one change with fast bowler Anrich Nortje back in for Lungi Ngidi, who is being rested.

Meanwhile, the hosts also made the one change with Curtis Campher in for William Porterfield.

Play starts at 11:45 SA time.

Teams

Ireland

Andy Balbirnie (captain), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little

Proteas

Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Tema Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje