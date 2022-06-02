Proteas women adjusting to life without Mignon but chances for youngsters await in Ireland

The Proteas women's rebuilding process commences in Ireland, where they're without retired great Mignon du Preez.

South Africa face Ireland on Friday in the first of three T20s before three ODIs, where young players will look to stake a claim.

Captain Sune Luus says she barely took time off after the Women's World Cup disappointment, immersing herself back into the game.

The Proteas women are taking their first steps of life without Mignon du Preez, the great former captain who retired from ODI and Test formats after the Women's World Cup in New Zealand this year.



Voids like the one she leaves don't just close instantly like Wolverine's wounds. It's like the Proteas men losing Jacques Kallis' runs and match-winning ability.

Du Preez closed the books on her 50-over career as South Africa's leading run-scorer with 3 760 runs at an average of 32.98.

Although Du Preez is available for T20s, the Proteas have begun blooding new players who can fill the batting order gap and, if nothing, boost squad reserves while accentuating selection headaches.

First stop: Ireland, where South Africa will play three T20s and three ODIs starting Friday before touring England.





"It's obviously a big loss not having Mignon here. She's been a part of the squad and an anchor for the team," said captain Sune Luus.

"But it's an opportunity for some of the younger girls to put up their hands. We've got a few batters here: Andrie Steyn is back in the squad, as well as Lara Goodall and Tazmin Brits.

"It's a great opportunity for them to make a spot in the team their own. There's going to be a lot of competition in this tournament but it's just for the players to fight it out and see who can get that final spot going into the England series."

It's the first time the Proteas have gathered since the Women's World Cup semi-final defeat to England, where they had a chance to advance into the final or win the competition for the first time.

Luus said she didn't have much personal time off after the showpiece due to Dubai's Fairbreak Invitational and the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL). And she prefers it that way anyway, getting stuck into the game rather than stewing in the disappointment.

"I didn't really have off time [bar] two weeks at home before I went off to Dubai for the Fairbreak competition and the IPL," she said.

"I did go on a desert safari, so that was fun to get my mind off the cricket for a bit. But since the World Cup, it's mainly just been cricket the whole time.

"I don't mind that. It's fun."

The rest of the team has maintained a positive vibe, too.

"We have a young squad in Ireland at the moment and the girls are very excited to be here," said Luus.

"The last memory we have of Ireland was from 2016, and everybody had a blast at the time. Being here again, all those memories are coming back.

"We're just excited to be here, explore Dublin, play good cricket against Ireland, and hopefully it doesn't rain.

"The spirit is very high at the moment and everyone is enjoying being together again."

Play on Friday starts at 17:30 SA time.



