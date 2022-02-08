Proteas women and their World Cup date with destiny: 5 talking points

The Proteas women have departed for New Zealand as they look to win next month's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

Sport24 takes a look at five key factors to keep in mind as the in-form Proteas look to make history in NZ.

There's no doubt that the Proteas women are serious title contenders heading into next month's ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand.

The tournament, which runs from 4 March to 3 April, features eight of the world's best sides who will vie for the most coveted piece of silverware in the game.

Despite the untimely injury of skipper Dane van Niekerk, the Proteas have sent a strong 18-player travelling squad and left South Africa on Monday evening.

Proteas' Women's World Cup squad: Suné Luus (captain) (Titans Ladies), Chloé Tryon (KZN Coastal), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province), Lizelle Lee (Dragons), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Masabata Klaas (Dragons), Mignon du Preez (Titans Ladies), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal), Shabnim Ismail (KZN Coastal), Sinalo Jafta (Western Province), Tazmin Brits (Dragons), Trisha Chetty (KZN Coastal), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions) Traveling reserves: Andrie Steyn (Western Province), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Lions)

The Proteas come off a 2-1 ODI series win against the West Indies this past weekend and have now recorded five consecutive one-day series wins.

Despite Cricket South Africa's (CSA) off-field issues, the Proteas will now embark on their biggest test in New Zealand as the second-ranked ODI side.

Here are five SA talking points ahead of this year's Women's World Cup:

Hilton Moreeng's defining moment in New Zealand

It's been a long and hard journey for coach Hilton Moreeng, who first took over a very inexperienced Proteas set-up in 2012.

After his reappointment last year, CSA put faith in the former Free State cricketer and with it came the rise of what is now one of the most consistent teams in the world.

Moreeng has taken the side to two World Cup semi-finals, including the last Women's Cricket World Cup in 2017.

Getting to an ICC World Cup final has eluded South Africa, but there is a strong feeling in and around the camp that this could be the year.

It could be a defining moment for Moreeng, whose legacy could very much be solidified at this year's showpiece.



"Most of our players have been to New Zealand and have played in those conditions so the experience is there," Moreeng told reporters on Sunday.

"As a team, we know what to expect. What's important for us is to treat every game as a final because we know in a World Cup, anything can happen, everyone is there to win. We need to make sure we start good and get onto a winning foot, especially in New Zealand."

Lizelle Lee and Marizanne Kapp return

Lee had a 2021 season to remember as she ended as the highest run-scorer in women's ODI cricket, scoring 632 runs in 12 matches at an average of 90.28.

The Proteas batter was named ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year for her stunning season as she was instrumental in South Africa's three unbeaten tours.

However, the start of the new year saw Lee miss out on the West Indies four-match ODI series after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Despite not having played any competitive cricket since September last year, Lee is back and fit to take on the world's best in New Zealand.

Lee's role was missed at the Wanderers, but several batters stepped up and steered the Proteas to the ODI series win.

Another return comes in the form of all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who was ruled out of the Windies series with a shoulder injury.

Kapp, who also hasn't played any competitive cricket since the Big Bash League last year, is eager to contribute with both bat and ball.

Kapp's role in the side is vital as the experienced campaigner will be looking to resume opening the bowling with Shabnim Ismail.

Sune Luus' role and her success as stand-in skipper

When the Proteas first lost their resilient captain Van Niekerk early last year due to injury, it seemed like a major blow to team.

All-rounder Sune Luus was entrusted with the captaincy armband and stepped up to the task, leading South Africa to series wins against Pakistan at home and India in the subcontinent.

Van Niekerk returned for the series triumph in the Caribbean but was then ruled out once again after sustaining a freak injury at home this year.

With Van Niekerk's World Cup dreams shattered, Moreeng has turned to Luus once more.

Luus, who says that her surname is actually pronounced as 'Lees', led the Proteas to a comeback series triumph over the Windies this month.

The 26-year-old ended as the third-highest run-scorer of the series, scoring 155 runs (including 46, 56 and 47 in the last three ODIs) and ended up capturing only two wickets at the Wanderers.

Luus will now captain her country for the first time at an ICC World Cup with a huge expectation on her shoulders, and she has the opportunity to surpass her male counterparts in a Cricket World Cup.

The 'unstoppable' bowling attack

It's well documented that the Proteas women's bowling attack is one of the best in the world and it remains the case heading into the global showpiece.

South Africa boasts three bowlers in the top 10 of the ODI rankings with Shabnim Ismail (5th) leading the bowling attack, along with all-rounder Kapp (8th) and fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka (7th).

Khaka and Ismail shared the highest wicket-taker standings with 10 wickets apiece against the Windies, with Khaka awarded the Player of the Series accolade.

READ | Moreeng proud of Ayabonga Khaka's form: 'She is the unsung hero in Proteas bowling attack'

With Luus, Masabata Klaas and Tumi Sekhukhune providing additional contributions, the Proteas look settled in their bowling line-up.

They will undoubtedly be key members of the World Cup charge next month.

The dreaded ICC drought

South African have never reached a final of any ICC World Cup and it's a statistic that has plagued the national side, particularly the men.

The 'chokers' term has become synonymous with the Proteas men side at every World Cup event after their continuous near-finishes in knockout stages.

Looking at the consistency and experience of this women's side, this year, things could be different.

In the last Women's World Cup in 2017, South Africa lost by two wickets (with two balls remaining) in their semi-final against eventual champions England.

It was a bitter pill to swallow, but the Proteas continued to build their squad and in 2020, SA fell 3-runs short of the T20 World Cup final in a loss to champions Australia.

Using those lessons from before, the Proteas have a relatively settled starting XI with only a few crucial spots uncertain.

But once they get going and acclimatise in New Zealand, South African viewers will have to set their alarm early if they want to witness exciting cricket and possibly see a real opportunity for the elusive silverware.

South Africa play two warm-up matches in New Zealand against India (26 February) and England (1 March) before getting their World Cup campaign under way against Bangladesh on Saturday, 5 March at the University Oval in Dunedin.