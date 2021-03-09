Proteas women come crashing back down to earth as India level ODI series

The Proteas women have stumbled to a nine-wicket loss in the second One-Day International (ODI) against India at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

After a crushing defeat in the opening game on Sunday, India turned in a strong display to level the five-match series 1-1.

After losing the toss and being sent to bat, Proteas openers Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt were looking to replicate their 169-run stand from the first ODI but Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami had other ideas.

Lee was the first of Goswami's four wickets as the opener was trapped for 4. Wolvaardt could only manage 9 before falling to Mansi Joshi (2/23).

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/47) joined the party as South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals.

Proteas batter Lara Goodall top-scored, making 49 off 77 balls as the Proteas were bundled out for 157 in 41 overs.

Defending a paltry score, the Proteas looked for an early breakthrough and were finally rewarded when veteran fast bowler Shabnim Ismail bowled Jemimah Rodrigues for 9.

However, opener Smriti Mandhana had other plans as she continued her red-hot form as she smashed an unbeaten 80 off 64 (10 fours and 3 sixes).

Mandhana built a 138-run partnership with Punam Raut, who remained unbeaten on 62 (off 89 deliveries, 8 fours) as India cruised to victory with 128 balls to spare.

The third ODI is scheduled to get underway on Friday at 05:30 SA time.

Scores in brief: