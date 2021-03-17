Proteas women cruise past India to seal 4-1 series thrashing

Half-centuries from Anneke Bosch and Mignon du Preez steered the Proteas women to victory in the fifth and final ODI against India at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

South Africa won by five wickets to seal the five-match series 4-1.

The visitors made two changes, with skipper Sune Luus and all-rounder Nadine de Klerk coming in for number one-ranked batter Lizelle Lee and fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka.

Luus won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first in the dead-rubber.

India skipper Mithali Raj led from the front as she built a 71-run partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur for the fourth-wicket. However, Kaur retired hurt for 30 after walking off the field with an injury.

From the other end, Raj witnessed South Africa tearing through the India line-up with De Klerk capturing three for 35 as all-rounder Nondumiso Shangase (2/43) and pacer Tumi Sekhukhune (2/26) contributed with the ball.

Raj anchored the India innings, scoring an unbeaten 79 off 104 balls, but the hosts were restricted to 188 in 49.3 overs.

South Africa's reply got off to a shaky start as left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad caused trouble for the Proteas. Gayakwad went on to dismiss the dangerous Laura Wolvaardt (0) and Lara Goodall (1), sending the Proteas reeling at 3 for 2.

Luus, who opened the batting with Wolvaardt, followed soon afterwards as she was bowled for 10 by Dayalan Hemalatha.