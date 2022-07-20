Proteas women look to start afresh ahead of England T20 series as Commonwealth looms

Proteas skipper Sune Luus says her side is looking to take the positives from their ODI series defeat to England ahead of the three-match T20I series against the hosts.

The Proteas women have the added bonus of the return of experienced batter Mignon du Preez and seamer Masabata Klaas.

Luus says the Proteas are looking to start afresh as they'll use the T20 series as preparation for next week's Commonwealth Games.

Proteas skipper Sune Luus says the squad will take an added boost after including batter Mignon du Preez and seamer Masabata Klaas for the T20 series against England.

The Proteas had a horrid ODI campaign, where they were clean swept 3-0 by the hosts in the three one-dayers.

However, the focus now shifts to the shortest format of the game, with two major T20 events on the horizon: next week's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and next year's T20 Women's World Cup in South Africa.

While the Proteas cannot dismiss the ODI series performance, lessons have been learnt, with Luus revealing a lot of cricket chats occurred before Thursday's first T20 in Chelmsford.

"The talks are to stay positive, we're going into a new series now, so whatever happened in the ODI series, we can just leave it there and start fresh for the T20 series," Luus told reporters on Wednesday.

"And having a positive mind since we have a couple of games left before heading into the Commonwealth Games.

"We didn't perform to the best of our ability, but we're taking lessons out of that. There are a lot of young players out here and games like that will set you up for the future and gain experience.

"But we're a strong group of girls and have a strong mindset. We had good chats on our day off."

The three T20Is against England this week see the return of star batter Du Preez, who retired from Test and ODI cricket after the Proteas' semi-final loss at the Women's World Cup.

It also includes Klaas, who has recovered from her shoulder injury, which kept her out of South Africa's Ireland tour and the England Test and ODI series.

"It's always nice having Mignon and Masabata back, they're experienced campaigners and will bring lots of energy after not being here. They'll bring a lot of positives, so we're excited to take the field with them in the T20s."

The three-match T20 series ends next Monday with the Proteas then quickly travelling to Birmingham and join Team South Africa at next week's Commonwealth Games.

SA have been drawn in Group B and will come up against New Zealand, England, and Sri Lanka with their first T20 match against the White Ferns next Saturday.

The Proteas women hope to replicate Shaun Pollock's 1998 Commonwealth Games gold in Kuala Lumpur.

"It'll be great to level the series with England but obviously, thinking somewhat ahead to the Commonwealth Games, trying options and getting our best eleven on the day," said Luus.

"We're keeping both in mind, but we're taking it one game at a time."

Play on Thursday starts at 20:00 SA time.

Proteas' T20I Series vs England 16-player squad:

Suné Luus (captain - Titans Ladies), Chloé Tryon (vice-captain - KZN Coastal), Anneke Bosch (Senwes Dragons), Trisha Chetty (KZN Coastal), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Mignon du Preez (Titans Ladies), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (KZN Coastal), Sinalo Jafta (Western Province), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Masabata Klaas (Senwes Dragons), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions), Delmi Tucker (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province)



