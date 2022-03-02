Proteas women suffer blow with Lizelle Lee set to miss World Cup opener

Star Proteas batter Lizelle Lee has been ruled out of South Africa's opening Women's World Cup match against Bangladesh this Saturday.

Lee only arrived in New Zealand this week after welcoming her first child with her wife, Tanya.

Proteas coach Hilton Moreeng was happy with South Africa's warm-up preparation despite losing to India and England.

Lee, who had missed the ODI series against West Indies after testing positive for Covid-19, did not travel with her side to New Zealand as she and her wife, Tanya, welcomed their first child.

Proteas women's media manager Lita Gqirana confirmed the news to Sport24 stating that Lee is currently in New Zealand and has begun her Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) period.

The MIQ regulations stipulate that Lee will be out of action for seven days, subject to certain health measures being satisfied.

Gqirana stated that Lee was "given permission to stay behind for the birth of her and her partner's first child".

Meanwhile, the Proteas suffered two warm-up defeats against India (by two runs) and England (by six wickets).

Proteas coach Hilton Moreeng remained positive following the warm-ups as it gave the 18-player travelling squad - minus Lee - the opportunity to get some time in New Zealand conditions.



"Players needed time in the middle and we're very happy with the opportunity to rotate the squad," said Moreeng after Wednesday's defeat to England.

"It's given us good feedback before the first game and we achieved what we wanted to in the warm-ups as it gave each and every squad member an opportunity.

"When you get to these warm-up games, the most important thing is climatisation on the conditions. Make sure the bowlers hit their straps and the batters get time in the middle," he continued.

"It was tough on the day and the conditions have been challenging for both bat and ball... Game time in the middle is something that you can't replace."

The Proteas get their Women's World Cup campaign underway on Saturday at University Oval in Dunedin.

Play on Saturday starts at 00:00 (SA time).