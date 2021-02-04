Proteas women to continue to work with no future tour confirmed

The Proteas recently completed their successful limited-overs series against Pakistan at home.

There is no confirmed tour scheduled for the Proteas women as cricketing boards scramble to play cricket in the midst of a pandemic.

Proteas women's coach Hilton Moreeng revealed that his side will continue to train despite not knowing when they'll play again.

The Proteas just completed their first series' in a year following 2020's coronavirus induced-break.

Moreeng's charges took home both limited-overs titles at Kingsmead - winning the ODI series 3-0 and T20 series 2-1.

The tour was held entirely under a bio-safe controlled environment in Durban with no Covid-19 scares reported.

However, South Africa is struggling to capture inbound tours for the summer. The latest blow came earlier in the week when Cricket Australia pulled out of their three-match Test series against the Proteas men due to Covid-19 risks.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have an empty international summer with no tours confirmed for the men or women.

Moreeng stated that despite no activity, the Proteas women will continue to work towards a future series.

"All we know is that our operations are working around the clock to try and get us more games," Moreeng told reporters on Wednesday.

"As we're still in a pandemic, we know it's difficult. But thus far for us, it was our last game and we can go back and start preparing now if there's an opportunity for another tour - we'll make sure we are ready. From what we have seen from the series, is that we're happy and we can see that we're moving in the right direction."

CSA's Women's Provincial T20 competition, which was scheduled to get underway from January-April, is still suspended. According to a CSA spokesperson, a new date will be advised on the tournament in due course.

The Proteas men are currently in Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.

When asked if the women will likely join the men for a historic visit to the sub-continent country, Moreeng said his side might not reject the idea as the Proteas are eager to play international cricket.

"The opportunities will be there, all countries will want to get back to playing cricket. We just need to keep on growing stronger," he said.

"We heard that it's (Pakistan) a very beautiful country with our men being there. It's not up to us but if the opportunity comes for us to play, as a team we would want to be willing to play cricket."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff