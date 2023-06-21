3h ago

Proteas Women to host New Zealand in ODI and T20 series

Proteas women. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
  • New Zealand's women's cricket team will tour South Africa later this year.
  • The Proteas Women will tackle the White Ferns in three ODIs and five T20Is.
  • The series will take place from 24 September to 15 October.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced that New Zealand will tour these shores later this year for limited overs series against the Proteas Women.

South Africa will play three ODIs and five T20Is against the White Ferns. The matches will be played across five cities from 24 September to 15 October.

The ODI series will be of particular importance as it forms a crucial part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 qualification journey ahead of the next 50-over World Cup.

The three ODI games will be played in Potchefstroom (24 September), Pietermaritzburg (28 September) and Durban (1 October).

The final ODI at Kingsmead will add additional significance as a Black Day match to signal the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and promoting gender equality. Players from both teams will don black armbands and their respective black kits as a symbol of solidarity and support for the cause.

The T20I series will be played at Buffalo Park in East London and Willowmoore Park in Benoni from 6-15 October.

The series will serve as preparation for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will be held in Bangladesh 12 months later.

South Africa Inbound Tour v New Zealand 2023/24:

Warm-Up match:

Thursday, 21 September 2023 @ 10:00 - South Africa XI vs New Zealand XI (Willowmoore Park, Benoni)

ODI Series - ICC Women's Championship 2022-25: 

Sunday, 24 September 2023 @ 10:00 - 1st ODI - South Africa v New Zealand (JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom) 

Thursday, 28 September 2023 @ 09:30 - 2nd ODI - South Africa v New Zealand (Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg) 

Sunday, 1 October 2023 @ 09:30 - 3rd ODI - Black Day - South Africa v New Zealand (Kingsmead Stadium, Durban) 

T20I Series: 

Friday, 06 October 2023 @ 18:00 - 1st T20I - South Africa v New Zealand (Buffalo Park, East London)

Sunday, 08 October 2023 @ 14:00 - 2nd T20I - South Africa v New Zealand (Buffalo Park, East London) 

Tuesday, 10 October 2023 @ 18:00 SAST - 3rd T20I - South Africa v New Zealand (Buffalo Park, East London)

Saturday, 14 October 2023 @ 14:00 - 4th T20I - South Africa v New Zealand (Willowmoore Park, Benoni) 

Sunday, 15 October 2023 @ 14:00 - 5th T20I - South Africa v New Zealand (Willowmoore Park, Benoni) 

"We are thrilled to welcome New Zealand for this highly anticipated tour, and we extend our warmest wishes to both teams. We eagerly look forward to witnessing some exhilarating cricket and wish them the best of luck," CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said in a statement.

"The ODI series, featuring the third chapter of Black Day, holds great importance for our team as they compete in the ICC Women's Championship, aiming to secure crucial points for qualification in the next 50-over World Cup. It is an opportunity for our exceptional Proteas Women to once again showcase their skills, determination, and commitment to the game on home soil. We have full confidence that they will make the nation proud with their outstanding performances."

Overall, the Kiwis hold a positive record against South Africa, winning 11 of 17 ODIs. In T20Is, the Proteas Women have secured only three victories out of 13 matches.

South Africa, however, had success during a white-ball tour of New Zealand in 2020 when they sealed a 3-0 success in the ODIs before going down 3-1 in the T20Is.


