Pujara relishing SA return: 'Proteas always a competitive team'

Indian top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara is looking forward to facing the "competitive" Proteas ahead of this month's three-match Test series and three ODIs.

India come off the back of a 1-0 Test series win against New Zealand, while the Proteas have not played red-ball cricket since June.

Pujara says the number one-ranked India should concentrate their game plan and not think about the Proteas' form.

Indian opener Cheteshwar Pujara is excited to return to South Africa ahead of the much-anticipated Test and ODI series against the Proteas this month.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic still looming large, India have arrived safely in South Africa and are in a bio-secure bubble ahead of their tour, which consists of three-Test matches and three one-day internationals (ODIs).

The Test series will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, with the first Test scheduled on Boxing Day at Centurion.

Pujara will participate in his fourth tour of South Africa, playing in seven Tests and scoring 411 runs with a high score of 153 at the Wanderers back in 2013.

"South Africa has always been a competitive team, my first overseas tour was here in 2011 and we had a tough time. I came as a better player in 2013 and in 2017," said Pujara in a BCCI video on Saturday in Pretoria.

"I have had a wonderful experience in South Africa and playing against them. We always enjoy playing against South Africa."

India have a poor Test record in South Africa as they have won only three of the 20 matches played.

However, Virat Kohli's are fresh from their 1-0 Test series win against New Zealand, while the Proteas have not played red-ball cricket since June against the West Indies.

Despite not having won a Test series on South African soil, an in-form India will look to make history as the newly crowned number one-ranked Test side.

"We won't think too much on whether we have the upper hand or not," said Pujara.

"We'll try and stick to our game plan, processes and things which we need to do to be successful in South Africa. Because of the World Test Championship, each series is very important so we'll take it one game at a time and more forward from there."

India, who spent two days in quarantine, had their first training session at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday.



The tour, which saw the scheduled four T20Is postponed due to the Omicron outbreak, has seen more stringent rules on the players and staff.

Pujara admits that while staying in a bubble restricts players, the batter says it's the perfect opportunity to bond with team-mates.

"Sometimes I feel bio-bubble helps the team environment where you end up spending more time with the team players, you are in the team room, you are having more team dinners together," said Pujara.

"Overall, I feel sometimes it helps the team environment but yes, there are some challenges as well. You are not allowed to go out, you can't explore the country.

"There are restrictions as well, but at the same time you are getting to play some cricket and that's the most important thing being a cricketer. We want to play some cricket and we are able to play cricket even in a bio-secure bubble, so that helps."

The first Test starts next Sunday in Pretoria at 10:00.

Test squads:

South Africa

Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper, Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Beuran Hendricks (Western Province), George Linde (Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Prenelan Subrayen (Dolphins), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Duanne Olivier (Lions)

India

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

India's tour of South Africa:

Test series

26-30 December 2021 - First Test - SuperSport Park, Centurion

03-07 January 2022 - 2nd Test - Wanderers, Johannesburg

11-15 January 2022 - 3rd Test - Newlands, Cape Town

ODI series

19 January 2022 - 1st ODI - Boland Park, Paarl

21 January 2022 - 2nd ODI - Boland Park, Paarl

23 January 2022 - 3rd ODI - Newlands, Cape Town