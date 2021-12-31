Quinny's top 5 Test knocks: A momentum-shifting match-winner deluxe

Quinton de Kock excelled in taking the game to the opposition, despite the nature of the games.

As his five best Test innings show, he didn't overthink match situations, but made sides think twice about him.

He enjoyed batting down the order where he plundered fresh or tired bowling attacks.

Quinton de Kock didn't warm as quickly to Test cricket as compared to how swiftly he found his footing in white ball cricket.

When he did, he was a momentum-shifter deluxe who thrived in difficult situations and despite calls to bat higher up, he essayed some of his finest Test knocks at numbers six or seven.

Here are his best five Test knocks:

129 v England, Centurion, 2016

De Kock had already scored eight ODI tons by the time his first Test 100 came around and what an innings it turned out to be. It was unfortunate that it came in a dead rubber as England had won the first and third Tests of the series before switching off at SuperSport Park. De Kock's 100 was one of three in SA's first innings, but even that excellence was warmly overshadowed by Kagiso Rabada's 7/113 and 6/32 that ensured South Africa won by 280 runs. This innings signalled De Kock's arrival as a Test batter of the highest class

104 v Australia, Hobart, 2016

After Vernon Philander and Kyle Abbott reduced Australia to 85 all out at the Bellerive Oval, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood then worked their way through SA's batting to leave them at 132/5 and with the prospect of a small lead. In what was the first of many salvage stands where De Kock and Temba Bavuma extricated South Africa from a difficult position, the duo combined for a 144-run stand that settled the outcome of the Test and the series. De Kock's ton dominated the partnership, but it also helped push the lead nearly past 200, which it eventually did and SA won the game by an innings and plenty.

91 v New Zealand, Wellington, 2017

A weakness of 94/6 was turned into a strength of 254/7 as De Kock and Bavuma again turned a game on its head with their ying and yang batting. As was the norm, De Kock's 91 dominated the 160-run partnership, but it laid a platform for Keshav Maharaj to take 6/40 in New Zealand's second innings and snare an eight-wicket win against New Zealand. He followed it up with 90 in the next Test in Hamilton that SA were fortunate to draw because of inclement weather, but De Kock's match-winning abilities were never in doubt after this showing.

111 v India, Visakapatnam, 2019

The end result will say India crushed South Africa by 203 runs on the back of big tons by Mayank Agarwal (203) and Rohit Sharma (176). De Kock's nelson was far from a footnote in what was SA's most competitive showing in what ended up being a handsome series routing for the visitors. From a position of difficulty of 178/5 and the prospect of the follow-on looming, De Kock made 88 of the 164 runs he shared with Dean Elgar (160) that helped SA get to a respectable total. Of course, the result was an awry one, but it was his first and what looks like will be his last Test ton in Asia.

95 v England, Centurion, 2019

He turned out to be SA's best batter in this disappointing home series loss against England, but this innings included a supreme take down of Jofra Archer where he again rallied a middle-order stutter. He came in at 111/4 in a team that had two debutants in Rassie van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorius. He missed out on the ton, but his innings proved to be the difference between the teams and was the high point of what became an indifferent series for the hosts.