Rabada believes first Test can still be won despite India holding all aces

They're pretty far from that objective, needing 211 more runs on a pitch of quirky bounce.

Rabada said they're not focussing on the inclement weather that is predicted for Thursday.

Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada said they still believe they can win the first Test against India despite losing four wickets on the fourth day on Wednesday at SuperSport Park.



The Proteas ended the fourth evening on 94/4, 211 runs adrift of their target against an excellent Indian bowling attack that sucked the life out of the hosts.

India bowled dry when wickets weren't coming and when they sensed an opportunity to attack, spearhead Jasprit Bumrah collected two late wickets to give the visitors a bigger foothold for Thursday's final day.

The Proteas run the risk of losing their third ever Test at SuperSport Park if they don't get their act together.

They didn't in the first innings when Temba Bavuma's 52 shored up the 197 after they slipped to 32/4.

Dean Elgar is currently unbeaten on the same score in the second innings and plenty rests on his shoulders if the hosts are to have a sniff.

Rabada said they'll have to show the necessary belief of wanting to win as India hunts their maiden Test series success in South Africa.

"We're just going to have to show belief. We'll strategise overnight and work out how we want to approach this," Rabada said.

"We have to believe and every sportsman has to believe that they can win from everywhere and any position.

"We need that belief."

The rain that washed out the second day is predicted for the final day. At what time it will arrive is the unknown and that's something that Rabada said they can't rely on.

"There have been chats on when it is going to rain, but at the same time, it is an uncontrollable," Rabada said.

"We have to think of coming out and playing a full day of cricket and strategise how we want to approach this and find ourselves in the best possible position."

Scores in brief:

India: 327 and 174 (Rishabh Pant 34, Ajinkya Rahane 20, Virat Kohli 18, Kagiso Rabada 4/42, Marco Jansen 4/51, Lungi Ngidi 2/31)