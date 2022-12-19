Rabada blames inexperience for Proteas batting woes: 'There needs to be element of patience'

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada acknowledged that it has been frustrating to see South African batters struggle following the first Test defeat.

Rabada took eight wickets at the Gabba, but the Proteas' batting line-up saw the tourists crumble to defeat.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada described the Proteas' batting woes as "frustrating" following South Africa's opening Test loss against Australia in Brisbane this past weekend.

The Proteas' top-order and batting line-up crumbled on a green Brisbane pitch as the tourists were bundled out for 152 and 99 against a fierce Australian bowling attack.

It also meant that South Africa's Test side have not surpassed the 200-mark in their six Test innings.

Rabada starred with the ball for South Africa as he took eight wickets altogether, capturing 4/76 and 4/13, respectively.

Rabada, who scored 10 and 3 with the bat, believes that inexperience is the root of South Africa's batting woes.

"The batting line-up that we have is quite inexperienced. If you look at other cricketing nations around the world, Dean Elgar is our most experienced player and then followed by myself and Temba (Bavuma)," Rabada told reporters on Sunday.

"I've played 50-odd Test matches and everyone else hasn't, so it can get frustrating. And when I say frustrating, I don't mean to single out the batters. I mean, it's frustrating as a team and you almost have to understand that sometimes this is what happens in a rebuilding phase.

"I've played in a team with a star-studded line-up where you're literally playing with greats of the game, I don't think that happens quite frequently," he continued.

"Now the situation that we're faced with, there's just a whole lot of players who've come in and have the ability but need to get used to the international circuit. So there needs to be an element of patience and understanding, but at the same time, you can't be advocating for bad performances. However, we're quite positive."

Following day one on Saturday, Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Kyle Verreynne says that the batting line-up rely heavily on the bowlers to defend whatever target is presented before them.

Rabada commented that while the team depends on their superb bowling attack, he insists that their batters are not throwing their wicket away.

"Well, the one factor is belief. If you don't have the belief, then I don't think I would be able to go out and produce performances like we have, especially in the past as well," said Rabada.

"Also, we understand that no one's going out to the centre of the wicket looking to throw their wicket away. You have to understand that, but it's all down to belief and I think we have the belief."

The second Test gets under way next Monday in Melbourne at 01:30 SA time.