Rabada hails young Jansen for comeback: 'He's justified his selection'

Proteas spearhead Kagiso Rabada said Marco Jansen has justified his selection in the first Test against India.

After struggling in the first innings, Jansen came back well in the second dig to snare 4/55.

Rabada also said India has a quality bowling attack.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada said debutant Marco Jansen has silenced his doubters after his shaky start on the first day of the first Test against India at SuperSport Park.

After struggling in his opening spell, Jansen took the last wicket of the first innings, but collected four in the second.

That included the prized scalp of Virat Kohli with the first ball after lunch while also tying down the other Indian batters.

Rabada said the 21-year-old left-arm seamer has justified his selection and is a hard worker.

Rob Houwing | Snakes in surface aggravate Proteas' uphill task

"As everyone has now seen, he's a phenomenal talent," Rabada said.

"He's tall, he's got pace and he's an awkward customer to face and he can swing the ball as well.

"There's swing, pace and bounce coming at you and in the second innings, he justified his selection and showed why we have faith in him.

"He's answered the questions and it seems like he wants to learn and he's a hard worker. The rest is up to him to decide whether he's really keen on doing well for the team."

Jansen would have received a fast-tracked education from India's main seamers.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammed Siraj took turns to put the Proteas under pressure, especially in the second innings.

Ably supported by Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur, they kept the Proteas to 94/4 in their chase of 305 to win the first Test.

Rabada said the quality of India's bowling attack wasn't something that could be disputed.

"They've got some quality bowlers. Shami is experienced, along with Bumrah and Siraj has been bowling well for them," Rabada said.

"They have a good attack. They've got pace, skill and they're showing why they've got a good attack."