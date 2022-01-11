Rabada stays grounded after stunning Newlands display: 'Things went my way'

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada celebrated his 50th Test with a blistering display on day one of the third and final Test against India in Cape Town.

Rabada returned figures of four for 73 at Newlands as South Africa bundled the world number one Test side for 223.

The 26-year-old speedster says he feels good about his performance and doesn't expect the wicket to change over the course of the Test.

After being forced to field first, the Proteas made the most of the overcast morning conditions at Newlands and applied constant pressure on the Indian batting lineup.

Playing in his 50th Test, Rabada led the SA attack and ended with impressive figures of four for 73 off his 22 overs.

Rabada's final wicket was the coveted scalp of skipper Virat Kohli, caught behind for 79 off 201 balls as the pair fought an intense battle for most of the day.

Despite Kohli's effort, the Proteas eventually bowled India out for 223.

"I wouldn't say it was perfect, but I very seldom think that. I had a good day and things went my way," Rabada told reporters on Tuesday.

"Generally, what we try and do is be consistent as possible. Every day, we just try and do the same thing, nothing really changes.

"Things went my way. I'm feeling good about the way I've bowled, I've felt decent out there."

South Africa ended Day 1 on 17/1 and Rabada insists that the game is in the balance as they look to defeat the world number one Test side.

"We're playing the number one side and we're bound to improve. We were relentless and resilient, and we were forced to learn very quickly," said Rabada.

"I think the game is in the balance, we would've liked to win toss, but we done well to restrict them to 223 and we've got to bat well."

After 11 wickets tumbling on the first day, Rabada believes that the Newlands wicket won't change too much.

"We'll have to see what happens... it looks like a proper Test cricket wicket where batters have to grind, but you still have to bowl well. I don't think it'll change too much.

Play on Day 2 starts at 10:30.