Rabada on living in bio-bubble: It's like a luxury prison

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada says living in a bio-secure bubble is like "living in a luxury prison".

Rabada comes off a stellar performance in the Indian Premier League, where he spent 11 weeks in a bubble.

Despite being only 25-years-old, Rabada is one of the most experienced players in the squad.

Rabada recently came back from a successful Indian Premier League (IPL) stint where he spent 11 weeks in a bio-secure bubble in the United Arab Emirates.

The 25-year-old is set for another three weeks in a bubble in Cape Town as the Proteas take on World Cup champions England in three T20s and three ODIs at Newlands and Boland Park.

Rabada, who is raring to go for the first T20 on Friday, acknowledged that living in the bio-secure bubbles had been tough but admitted that he was grateful to play the game he loves.

"Getting into the bubbles can be quite tough, you can't interact, you've basically lost your freedom. It's almost like a luxury prison that we're in," Rabada told reporters on Monday.

"But you have to remind yourself we are fortunate, people right now have lost their jobs, people are struggling at the moment so I just need to remind myself that we must be grateful.

"It can be tough, you're surrounded by four walls and that can play a factor mentally but then I just remind myself of all the good things that are happening."

Already two players in the Proteas 24-man squad have tested positive for the coronavirus and have been isolated from the rest of the team.

Rabada is coming off a stellar IPL as the Delhi Capitals bowler finished the season with the purple cap, taking 30 wickets in 17 matches.

His form leading up to the England series is vital for South Africa and Rabada is eager to live up to the challenge and repeat his IPL form.

"The IPL was great, but in cricket, especially at the international stage, you have to repeat constantly," said Rabada.

"Sometimes you hit a purple patch, but most of the other times you're just literally scrapping so playing against England, it's never easy... cricket is a repetitive game, you have to repeat those performances in every game.

"The challenge is to see how well we can do it and that's how we play, we play to win and to test ourselves individually."

Rabada, who has played 43 Tests, 75 ODIs and 24 T20s to date, stated that he has stepped up as one of the senior members of the side following the retirements of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander.

"We lost some very experienced players, we lost some greats of the game and now we almost have to build up," said Rabada

"I'm only 25, I'm one of the most experienced players but that's the challenge within itself - building up is what we're trying to do.

"It's an exciting batch of fast bowlers coming up so I'm really excited for the future."

The first of three T20s is scheduled for Newlands at 18:00 on Friday.

Proteas squad:

Quinton de Kock (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Junior Dala (Titans), Faf du Plessis (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Pite van Biljon (Knights), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras)

England men's tour to South Africa:

Friday, 27 November at 18:00

1st T20I: South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

Sunday, 29 November at 14:30

2nd T20I: South Africa v England, Boland Park, Paarl

Tuesday, 01 December at 18:00

3rd T20I: South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

Friday, 4 December at 13:00

1st ODI: South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

Sunday, 6 December at 10:00

2nd ODI: South Africa v England, Boland Park, Paarl

Wednesday, 09 December at 13:00

3rd ODI: South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

