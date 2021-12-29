Proteas

Rabada praises Proteas skipper Elgar's fight: 'He's done this countless times'

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar. (Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP)
  • Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada said Dean Elgar's selflessness has played a critical in the first Test against India still being in the balance.
  • Going to bed on 94/4, SA requires a further 211 to win with Elgar being unbeaten on 52*.
  • Rabada also bowled well in India's innings with 4/42.

Proteas paceman Kagiso Rabada praised Dean Elgar's selflessness that allowed the Proteas to go to bed at a tenuous 94/4 at the close of the fourth day of the First Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.

Elgar's unbeaten 52, his 18th half-century in Tests, fourth in the fourth innings of a Test and his third as captain, will have to be converted into something significant for South Africa to keep their seven-year streak at SuperSport Park intact.

They will have to reach 305, a feat never achieved at this ground and they only have six wickets left in the bank.

SCORECARD | South Africa v India, First Test, Day Four

Elgar's lone fourth innings ton (136) came in a 239-run loss against England at the Oval in 2017 where he was part of Moeen Ali's hat-trick.

The Proteas will be wishing for better luck from an Elgar ton and Rabada, who batted well for his 25 in the first innings, said Elgar lives for the difficult moments in Test matches.

"Dean has done this countless times where he shows fight in the toughest moments," Rabada said.

"He showed that today and he'll feel that his job is not over and we know his job is not over, but he's out there doing his best for the team and for the country.

"He's leading from the front."

Rabada was one of the reasons South Africa was able to limit India to 174 in the second innings through hostile and accurate bowling.

Rabada's 4/42 was his ninth four-wicket haul in Tests and said better bowling contributed to their improved second innings showing.

"The pitch was very slow on day one, but it quickened up and the movement happened quicker," Rabada said.

"The batters have less time to react and the ball shoots through with more energy. I also feel like we tightened up with our lines."

Scores in brief:

India: 327 and 174 (Rishabh Pant 34, Ajinkya Rahane 20, Virat Kohli 18, Kagiso Rabada 4/42, Marco Jansen 4/51, Lungi Ngidi 2/31)

South Africa: 197 and 94/4 (Dean Elgar 52*, Keegan Petersen 17, Rassie van der Dussen 11, Jasprit Bumrah 2/22, Mohammed Siraj 1/25, Mohammad Shami 1/29)

South Africa need 211 runs to win

