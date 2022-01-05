Proteas

Rabada, Proteas team-mates move up in ICC Test rankings despite Centurion loss

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (AFP)
  • There was some movement for the Proteas in the latest ICC Test rankings following their opening Test loss against India last month.
  • Star fast bowler Kagiso Rabada climbed up a spot in the ICC bowler rankings to sit sixth.
  • The second Test of three Test matches between the two sides is under way at the Wanderers.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has moved up in the latest ICC Test rankings following the Proteas first Test defeat to India at Centurion.

After suffering a 113-run loss in SuperSport Park last month, the Proteas trail the three-match ICC World Test Championship series 1-0, with the second Test ongoing at the Wanderers. 

SCORECARD | Proteas v India - 2nd Test

In the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday, Rabada moved up a spot to sit in sixth position after taking seven in the first Test.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi advanced 16 slots and is 30th on the list after finishing with eight wickets (6/71 and 2/31) in the match.

Proteas left-arm fast bowler Marco Jensen entered the rankings in 97th position after taking five wickets in his debut Test.

On the batting front, Proteas skipper Dean Elgar progressed two spots to 14th after his fighting 77 in the second innings.

Vice-captain Temba Bavuma climbed 16 places to 39th for his scores of 52 and 35 not out. 

Meanwhile, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah made a three-spot jump to ninth after finishing with five wickets in the Test.

This update on the ICC Test rankings did not counter Bangladesh's historic Test win against New Zealand on Wednesday and the ongoing Proteas second Test and fifth Ashes Test.

ICC Test rankings:

Bowlers

1. Pat Cummins (AUS) - 902

2. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 873

3. Shaheen Afridi (PAK) - 822

4. Tim Southee (NZ) - 811

5. James Anderson (ENG) - 813

6. Kagiso Rabada (SA) - 810

7. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 802

8. Neil Wagner (NZ) - 794

9. Jasprit Bumrah (IND) - 781

10. Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 778

Batsmen

1. Marcus Labuschagne (AUS) - 915

2. Joe Root (ENG) - 900

3. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 879

4. Steve Smith (AUS) - 877

5. Rohit Sharma (IND) - 789

6. David Warner (AUS) - 780

7. Dimuth Karunaratne (SL) - 754

8. Babar Azam (PAK) - 750

9. Virat Kohli (IND) - 747

10. Travis Head (AUS) - 731

Others

12. Quinton de Kock (RSA) - 715

14. Dean Elgar - (RSA) - 678

