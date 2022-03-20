Rabada roars at the Wanderers as pink Proteas chase 195 to square ODI series

Kagiso Rabada provided a stark reminder of what the Proteas will be missing in the upcoming Test series after spearheading a bowling effort that puts his side in a solid position to square the current white-ball skirmish against Bangladesh at the Wanderers on Sunday.

The 26-year-old talisman was potent in pink, harvesting a superb haul of 5/39 as the Tigers were restricted to 194/9.

Interestingly, it's only his second five-wicket haul in 84 matches in the 50-over format, his previous coming almost seven years back in a emphatic debut against selfsame Bangladesh, when he sensationally took 6/16, including a hat-trick.

Rabada exploited the two-paced nature of the surface in his first spell, interspersing his usual fire with a fuller length that worked a treat.

It gave him the vital wicket of Shakib Al Hasan in the third over, who spooned a flick to leg to cover, before his extra bounce accounted for Litton Das (15) and Yasir Ali.

Along with a steady Lungi Ngidi, he had the Tigers in huge strife, especially after Wayne Parnell benefited from that pressure in trapping Mushfiqur Rahim in front to leave them 34/5.

Moments later though, Parnell pulled up with a hamstring injury before he could complete his third over, robbing skipper Temba Bavuma of specialist options given that the South Africans only went into the match with five front-line bowlers.

And it had some consequences.

That meant he himself had to bowl just over six over to make up Parnell's quota and also didn't get the best service out of his spinners.

Tabraiz Shamsi, back after a mildly controversial omission in the opening match in Centurion, was wily and economical in taking 1/26 from his 10, but Keshav Maharaj was surprisingly poor.

As a result, Bangladesh could steadily mount a recovery, first through Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain (72) and then Afif and Mehidy Hasan (38).

In fact, the latter pair illustrated once again that they are a combo for a crisis, adding a record 86 for the seventh wicket, less than a month after sensationally adding an unbeaten 174 to stump Afghanistan.

South Africa weren't helped in the field, where Janneman Malan dropped two regulation catches before atoning with two grabs later on.

In all honesty, they might've been a steeper target had Rabada not come back for his second spell, where he nabbed the key pair of Afif and Mehidy.

He was indeed a class above.