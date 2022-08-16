Rabada set to spearhead Proteas attack at Lord's after injury scare: 'It's looking good'

Kagiso Rabada appears ready to continue spearheading the Proteas' attack when the first Test against England commences on Wednesday at Lord's.



The 27-year-old quick, by far the most experienced seamer in the current squad, had been engaged in a battle to be fit for the three-match series after sustaining an ankle ligament injury during the recent ODI series against their current hosts.

As a result, he didn't participate in the respective T20 battles with the English and Ireland.

But Rabada has been bowling at training sessions for some while now, with the real issue seemingly only being whether he can handle the workload of a five-day match.

"We're still in the process of finalising our final squad of 12," Dean Elgar, the Proteas Test captain, said on Tuesday.

"KG's really done well over the last few days, I think he's very close to being fully fit for this Test. He's had a really good few days. It’s looking pretty good for us and him."

London's gloomy weather, however, has prevented Rabada from engaging in one last field session though he would be able to bowl indoors.

"He'll have a bowl in the indoor nets if required. I’m not the physio, trainer or doctor. If I was he’d be in bad hands," said Elgar.

"If he has to do something today, they'll push him. If he’s done his bit and doesn’t have to do any extra work, you'll probably see his name on the team sheet."

Elgar also suggested that Aiden Markram, until recently still his opening partner, has won the race to take the injured Temba Bavuma's spot in the middle order.

"Purely because we've lost our experience factor in the middle order, I'm more inclined to go with the experience we have at our disposal," said the left-hander.

"We have the options of Aiden, Rassie van der Dussen, Khaya Zondo and Ryan Rickelton. It's up to the coach and selectors to finalise our top five. From my side, I perhaps value experience more than anything else for this match."

The first ball will be bowled at 12:00.







