Rabada to choose country over Indian Premier League if it clashes with Pakistan tour

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has made it clear that the national team is his main priority if there is a clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL).



Rabada is an important cog in the Delhi Capitals line-up in the IPL. Last season, he was the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 30 wickets at an average of 18.26.

South Africa will be hosting Pakistan for three ODI’s and four T20’s between 2 and 16 April. And that could clash with IPL dates which have yet to be finalised.

Rabada’s Delhi Capitals teammate Anrich Nortje could be another player affected for that limited overs series against Pakistan. Rabada though is clear with where he stands should the Pakistan series and IPL overlap.

“The country comes first, and I may miss a week of IPL if the tour is scheduled at the same time or we’re playing at the same time the IPL starts. My priority is with the national side, although I still love playing for Delhi again. They’re the only IPL team I’ve played for and that’s my home in India,” Rabada said.

“I’m looking forward to going there, but that time will come but at the moment, the national duty is first priority.”

The 25-year-old took his 200th Test wicket in the first Test against Pakistan in Karachi, but in the series, took five wickets at 39.70.

These figures belie how well he bowled and led a young bowling attack in trying conditions. Rabada said he took in a few lessons during the Pakistan trip, but said he’ll remain highly critical of his own performances.

“The ball is coming out decently and you want that progress when you keep playing so you can reinforce things, especially at this stage where you’re trying to figure out a few more things that can take you to a level where you can be more prolific and consistent. That’s how things went in Pakistan,” Rabada said.

“Things didn’t go our way, but when you think about it, I feel like there are many other times when things did go my way. That’s the scale and that’s how it balances. As sportsmen, we are critical on ourselves, then we have the media who are critical on us, but we’re more critical on ourselves than anything. It’s like setting a standard that you know you can reach. We might be doing ok, but we can be harsh on ourselves. It’s the responsibility of being an athlete.”

Rabada will be turning out for the Lions in the Cricket South Africa Franchise T20 Challenge that starts in Durban on Friday.

Seeing the likes of Rabada in franchise cricket is a rarity, but it is something that he is looking forward to.

“It’s good to be back at the Lions. I grew up in this system through all the levels and it’s good to be back to play with some of the guys I played with at the other levels. It’s good to contribute to the team that’s close to my heart. I thoroughly enjoy this environment. It's been home to me and I’m not planning on going anywhere,” Rabada said.