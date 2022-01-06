Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Rain delays Day 4 start at Wanderers as Proteas chase series-leveller

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Wanderers Stadium. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Wanderers Stadium. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Persistent Johannesburg rain has delayed the start of the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and India on Thursday.

Needing 122 for victory, the Proteas are in a good position to level the series that the visitors edge 1-0 after winning in Centurion last week.

SCORECARD | Proteas v India, 2nd Test

Dean Elgar was unbeaten on 46 overnight and was set to resume with Rassie van der Dussen, who was on 11 not-out.

The highveld has experienced nightly and early morning showers all week, which, until Thursday, hadn’t impacted the enthralling Test.

The Wanderers pitch retained its life, giving runs to worthy and patient batters while offering movement off the seam to skilled pacers.

SA bolted first from the stalls on day one, getting India out for 202 before being pegged back at 229 all-out in their first innings, with a 27-run lead.

India responded with 266 in their second innings, setting the Proteas a Wanderers record 240-run target to win and take the series to Newlands next week.

Scores in brief:

India: 202 all out (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46, Marco Jansen 4/31, Duanne Olivier 3/64, Kagiso Rabada 3/64)

SA: 229 all out (Keegan Petersen 62, Temba Bavuma 51, Shardul Thakur 7/61, Mohammed Shami 2/52)

India (2nd innings): 266 all out (Ajinkya Rahane 58, Cheteshwar Pujara 53, Kagiso Rabada 3/77, Lungi Ngidi 3/43, Marco Jansen 3/67)

SA (2nd innings): 118/2 (Dean Elgar 46*, Aiden Markram 31, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/14, Shardul Thakur 1/24) 

South Africa needs 122 more runs to win.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiaproteasdean elgarwandererscricket
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6084 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 977 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3313 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5194 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo