Rain delays Day 4 start at Wanderers as Proteas chase series-leveller

Persistent Johannesburg rain has delayed the start of the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and India on Thursday.

Needing 122 for victory, the Proteas are in a good position to level the series that the visitors edge 1-0 after winning in Centurion last week.

Dean Elgar was unbeaten on 46 overnight and was set to resume with Rassie van der Dussen, who was on 11 not-out.

The highveld has experienced nightly and early morning showers all week, which, until Thursday, hadn’t impacted the enthralling Test.

The Wanderers pitch retained its life, giving runs to worthy and patient batters while offering movement off the seam to skilled pacers.

SA bolted first from the stalls on day one, getting India out for 202 before being pegged back at 229 all-out in their first innings, with a 27-run lead.

India responded with 266 in their second innings, setting the Proteas a Wanderers record 240-run target to win and take the series to Newlands next week.

Scores in brief:

India: 202 all out (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46, Marco Jansen 4/31, Duanne Olivier 3/64, Kagiso Rabada 3/64)

SA: 229 all out (Keegan Petersen 62, Temba Bavuma 51, Shardul Thakur 7/61, Mohammed Shami 2/52)

India (2nd innings): 266 all out (Ajinkya Rahane 58, Cheteshwar Pujara 53, Kagiso Rabada 3/77, Lungi Ngidi 3/43, Marco Jansen 3/67)

SA (2nd innings): 118/2 (Dean Elgar 46*, Aiden Markram 31, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/14, Shardul Thakur 1/24)

South Africa needs 122 more runs to win.