Rain washes out second morning of Boxing Day Test as early lunch called

Rain, which has been a constant this summer, was forecast to impact parts of the Test.

India were 272/3 overnight.

Heavy overnight and morning rain saturated the SuperSport Park outfield to the point where an early lunch was taken on the second day of the first Test between South Africa and India on Monday.

India was to resume on 272/3 with KL Rahul (122*) and Ajinkya Rahane (40*) the overnight batters.

Rain was forecast to impact portions of the Test, but the first day was unaffected despite a cloudy start.

The umpires are set to have an inspection at 11:30 while at the time of writing, the ground staff were removing the covers and attempting to dry out the field.

Rain is expected throughout the day.

Scores in brief:

India: 272/3 (KL Rahul 122*, Mayank Agarwal 60, Ajinkya Rahane 40*, Lungi Ngidi 3/45, Wiaan Mulder 0/49, Kagiso Rabada 0/51)