Rassie defends late use of Maharaj: 'De Grandhomme put us under pressure'

Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen said their seamers bowled well despite Colin de Grandhomme's second Test 100.

De Grandhomme came in at 91/5 and proceeded to make 120*.

Keshav Maharaj took only one wicket, but bowled very well.

Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen defended Dean Elgar's belated use of Keshav Maharaj in New Zealand's first innings at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch



Colin De Grandhomme walked in on the second afternoon of the second Test between South Africa and New Zealand, from where he freewheeled himself to a 50 off 36 balls.

This necessitated the introduction of Keshav Maharaj, who tied down De Grandhomme to a point where he managed only for more runs in 25 balls on the second evening.

SCORECARD | New Zealand v South Africa, 2nd Test

Proteas captain Dean Elgar resumed with pace on the third morning, an error that allowed De Grandhomme (120*) and Daryl Mitchell (60) to score 63 runs in the first hour.

Maharaj was introduced 45 minutes into the session, the spinner broke the 133-run stand when he accounted for Mitchell leg-before.

Such was the control exerted by Maharaj, De Grandhomme's second 50 came off 102 balls.

Van der Dussen was correct in saying SA's seamers bowled well as Lutho Sipamla and Wiaan Mulder controlled the run rate as best, while Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen shared nine wickets.

"I thought our seamers were decent this morning. There were a few plays and misses," Van der Dussen said.



"You have to give credit where it's due. De Grandhomme came out and batted brilliantly. His innings put us under pressure, upped the run-rate and took the game forward.

"Sometimes, you have to say well-played. He got his career-best score and they played well this morning. We knew if we could get one more breakthrough, we could put their tail under pressure and we did that.

"If we can strike early after reaching our intended target, we've got a chance."





Lateral movement has come and gone in the game and while it accounted for Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee early in SA's second innings, Van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma combated it well in their 65-run stand before Neil Wagner prised them out.

Van der Dussen stated that his and Bavuma's dismissals were a sign of the pitch showing signs of deterioration.

"The main thing here is the ball swinging, but the wicket is starting to play fairly well," Van der Dussen said.

"We haven't seen as much seam movement in this Test as compared to the first Test as the wicket is a lot drier now.

"The wicket's playing pretty well, which is why we need to improve our current position and hope the pitch deteriorates late on day four and going into day five.

"The ball is also sitting up on a short length and sticks a bit in the wicket, which is a good sign because it makes it tricky to score and survive."

Scores in brief

SA: 364 and 140/5 (Rassie van der Dussen 45, Temba Bavuma 23, Kyle Verreynne 22*, Neil Wagner 2/44, Tim Southee 2/28, Matt Henry 1/25)

NZ: 293 (Colin de Grandhomme 120*, Daryl Mitchell 60, Henry Nicholls 39, Kagiso Rabada 5/60, Marco Jansen 4/95)

SA leads by 211 runs