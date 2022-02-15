Rassie, IPL-bound Proteas have not lost sight of NZ tour after auction frenzy

Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen said they're focused on their international assignments before the Indian Premier League.

Van der Dussen was one of 10 South Africans who hit the jackpot at the IPL auction this past weekend.

South Africa has a tour of New Zealand to complete and will host Bangladesh in March and April before the IPL.

Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen said their focus is firmly on their international assignments after the frenzy of the weekend's Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.



Van der Dussen, who was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for R2 million, was one of 10 South Africans who were picked up at the auction.

Several of them will be on Test duty when the red ball World Test Championship assignment against New Zealand starts at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday.

READ | Rajasthan fan Rassie delighted with IPL deal: 'I've followed them since Graeme Smith'

Van der Dussen said the IPL auction success was a big deal for all involved, but they can't afford to worry about the future when there's a big present in the form of Tom Latham's side to deal with over the next two weeks.

"It is a big deal, but I'm not thinking about it too much to be honest because that's in the future," Van der Dussen said.



"We've got a Test series here and that's at the forefront of my mind and everybody else's here. We've also got another series against Bangladesh.



"When the time comes, I'll give it the necessary attention, but there are other priorities now in the immediate foreground."



Van der Dussen said his IPL ticket was a result of his patience and trusting his game through the levels.



After top-scoring in the 2017/18 Four-Day Franchise Series, Van der Dussen had to wait for his chance to come in the 2019/20 series against England for his Test run.

His white-ball rise was far quicker after dominating the 2018 Mzansi Super League with then winners Jozi Stars.

Van der Dussen said his career has been about his preparation being thorough enough to adequately meet the opportunity that comes his way.

"Cricket is a sport of opportunity and there's not much you can do when the opportunities don't come your way," Van der Dussen said.

"Throughout my career, I've had to do a fair bit of waiting and put in a lot of consistent performances to get those opportunities.



"To an extent, this has followed the same path as my domestic career, but I don't necessarily see it as a reward, but more of a challenge for me in my career to be successful in a different avenue of my career."