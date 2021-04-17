Rassie van der Dussen proud of fightback despite fourth T20 defeat

Proteas top order batsman Rassie van der Dussen said he was proud of how they fought back against Pakistan despite their three-wicket defeat in the fourth T20 at SuperSport Park on Friday.

Van der Dussen was South Africa's top scorer with 52 as South Africa stumbled to 144 all out.

Van der Dussen said the West Indies tour will give them a fair idea of where they are, especially with a full squad complement.

Proteas top-order batsman Rassie van der Dussen said the fourth T20 loss against Pakistan on Friday hurt, but he was proud of how they came back.



The Proteas took the game very deep despite losing by three wickets in their defence of 144 after losing the toss and batting first.

Van der Dussen's 52 underpinned South Africa's fair start before a middle to lower-order collapse condemned SA to an eventual defeat.

Van der Dussen said they gave it their all, but they hope to take lessons from such matches.

"We said it was the final game of our season, and at the end of the day, you're going to go to where ever you are, and you'll know that you gave it your all," Van der Dussen said.

"If they chased the score in 10 overs or we take it to the last over and win, the result wasn't at the forefront. We needed to fight, be relentless and not let up. We lost the game, but from a mindset point of view, if you lose games, that's how you want to lose them."

"I know we didn't win, but good teams win games they're not supposed to, and we very nearly won that game, of which after their 10 overs of batting, we had no right to do so."

"It's a bitter one to swallow, but at the end of the day, we have to take these lessons, move forward, and become a better team,"

The 3-1 T20 series defeat, alongside the 2-1 ODI series defeat has left the men's national team in a state of flux with regards to their progress.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher has rifled through players in the Indian Premier League, injury, and other cricket-related absences.

Van der Dussen didn't feature in the away leg of the Pakistan T20 series because of the Australian Test tour that did not take place.

However, he was a batting mainstay in the home section, from where he acknowledged that a full complement of squad members would make them stronger for the West Indies tour.

"In the last two series, we haven't had all our players for a variety of cricket reasons. Our next assignment is the five T20s against the West Indies," Van der Dussen said.

"The positive for the coaching staff was to see the depth in the squad, give some guys a go and see where they are.

"The guys improved a lot throughout the three games, but we'll most probably have a balanced view of where we are when we're in the West Indies with a full squad."