Raw Proteas T20 squad surprisingly workable as must-win clash looms

Despite its general rawness, the Proteas' T20 squad on duty in Pakistan is surprisingly workable and varied.

Packed with all-rounders, South Africa have decent hitting depth in the batting order and variety in their bowling.

With the exception of one or two selections, stability should be the name of the game going into Saturday's must-win contest.

Even though the three-run margin in their defeat to Pakistan in Thursday's first T20 perhaps flattered them, the Proteas showed some heartening fight against tall odds.

Despite stand-in skipper, Heinrich Klaasen, repeatedly insisting that the squad assembled for the three-match series isn't a second-string one, it's undeniable that a lack of international caps between them leave them a bit raw.

Coupled with the fact that a largely scratch combination had to be assembled, it's not really surprising that South Africa's performance was disjointed.

Yet, upon closer inspection, the playing XI that did duty is actually a surprisingly workable and varied combination.

Perhaps the best illustration of that was the opening pair of Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks.

Malan's aggressive intent from the outset is a good foil for his partner, who's content to build his innings more conventionally though there's an argument to be made that Hendricks should've teed off a bit quicker.

The rest of the batting order is also, on paper, packed with hitting power.

David Miller was hugely disappointing in a stodgy stay at the crease in the opening game, but everyone one knows what he's capable of on this stage.

Klaasen boasts an overall strike rate in T20s of 134 with Dwaine Pretorius, on average, galloping to his runs even faster at 142.

There's also huge value in Andile Phehlukwayo's hitting ability when he's in the zone.

As a result, there should be little incentive for Mark Boucher and co to tinker with the batting order except for Knights debutant Jacques Snyman.

While he started well with a good catch early in Pakistan's innings, he conceded 12 runs in his only over of off-spin and ate up six deliveries to score just two, batting at No 3.

His reputation as a big-hitter is merited, but his selection nonetheless lacked nous given that, before this series, he played only one competitive match since early November due to injury.

If the No 3 position has a vacancy, it's likely that the gifted Highveld Lions left-hander Ryan Rickelton, who's been in fine form in all formats this season, could slot in and take the gloves, freeing up Klaasen from having to manage things behind the stumps.

He's rarely stroke-less and has the ability to mix rotating the strike with boundary shots.

Should the Proteas err on the side of experience for a must-win contest, Warriors stalwart Jon-Jon Smuts is another option with his brusque stroke-play.

Smuts carries the added bonus of his canny tweakers though it's debatable whether the Proteas need a third left-arm spinner.

Instead, there's a strong case to add something different to the seam attack, which is characterised by a battery of right-arm seamers, including all-rounders Pretorius and Phehlukwayo.

Uncapped Glenton Stuurman, who unluckily missed out on a Test debut against Sri Lanka back in December due to a quad strain, is known at domestic level for being reliable and skilful.

But the option carrying the most unpredictability would be Nandre Burger.

As a left-armer, the Cape Cobras quick automatically provides variety and his pace and height could make for an awkward prospect for the Pakistani batsmen, even on the sluggish Lahore surface.

Saturday's second T20 starts at 15:00.