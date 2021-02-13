Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Record-breaking Dwaine leads the way as Proteas square T20 series

Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dwaine Pretorius was South Africa's hero. (Photo by Arif Ali / AFP)
Dwaine Pretorius was South Africa's hero. (Photo by Arif Ali / AFP)

The fighting spirit an inexperienced Proteas combination showed in the opening T20 against Pakistan blossomed into something more tangible as they won the second match of the three-match series by six wickets in Lahore on Saturday.

The victory ties the battle at one-all with the decider being played on Sunday.

Dwaine Pretorius was South Africa's hero, fully justifying Heinrich Klaasen's decision to bowl first with a magnificent spell of 5/17 in his four-over quota.

SCORECARD | Pakistan v South Africa

In the process, the 31-year-old all-rounder claimed his side's best figures ever in the format, bettering Ryan McLaren's 5/19 against the West Indies back in 2010.

It was also the first time that a bowler had scalped five Pakistani batsmen in T20s.

Pretorius set the tone early when he had Babar Azam, the home side's captain and talisman, plumb in front a fine delivery off a shorter length that came back in sharply.

That put Pakistan on the back foot immediately, who once again had to rely on Mohammad Rizwan, their batting mainstay in the first match, to keep the score ticking along.

He would've been frustrated seeing two of his partners, Haider Ali and Hussain Talat, both succumbing to tame dismissals.

Haider had picked up a juicy Andile Phehlukwayo delivery on leg-stump, but his flick found Lutho Sipamla at deep square, the young seamer taking an excellent catch.

Talat's reverse sweep to backward point off a grateful Tabraiz Shamsi was another typical example of Pakistani capriciousness.

While Rizwan struck six fours and a six in his 41-ball 54 to become the first local batsman to make three consecutive T20 fifties, he was bogged down by partners who simply couldn't rotate the strike as South Africa bowled with intelligence and fielded well.

Shamsi was once again outstanding with his leg-spinners, finishing with 1/16 in his four overs and laying a sound platform for Pretorius to wreak havoc from.

He had Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed (20) caught at long-off and long-on respectively with shrewd slower balls, before focusing on yorkers of varying lines to dismiss Khushdil Shah (15) and Mohammad Nawaz.

It was no less than Pretorius' efforts deserved.

Had it not been for Faheem Ashraf's late show - an unbeaten, 12-ball 30 - Pakistan's total of 144/7 would've been significantly less.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's two early wickets would've had Proteas supporters jittery over whether Pretorius' efforts would be in vain, but Reeza Hendricks and Pite van Biljon made sure of victory with an attacking third-wicket partnership of 77.

Hendricks, who took just 30 deliveries for his 42, took the lead in targeting leggie Usman Qadir - South Africa's nemesis in the previous game - and influenced his partner positively.

Van Biljon did ride his luck, notably being stumped off a no-ball, but the Knights captain backed himself and hit some meaty blows in his 42 off 32.

David Miller (25*) and Klaasen (19*) then made things look easy as South Africa strolled raced past the target. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Dynamic Dwaine Pretorius' T20 record: How he did it
Rohit Sharma's 161 helps India to strong start in opening day of second Test
Spinners keep Bangladesh in contest against West Indies
Read more on:
pakistanproteascricket
loading... Live
India 300/6
England 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 11836 votes
Cricket
12% - 3508 votes
Football
19% - 5389 votes
Athletics
3% - 727 votes
Boxing
1% - 287 votes
Cycling
2% - 666 votes
Golf
5% - 1474 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2415 votes
Tennis
3% - 978 votes
Water sports
1% - 257 votes
American sports
1% - 358 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 952 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo