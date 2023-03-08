1h ago

Share

Relaxed De Zorzi takes missed Test ton on the chin: 'I maybe got greedy'

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tony de Zorzi (Gallo)
Tony de Zorzi (Gallo)
At the Wanderers
  • With his mother watching on from the stands, Proteas batter Tony de Zorzi came close to scoring his maiden Test century at the Wanderers on Wednesday.
  • De Zorzi scored a well-played 85 on the first day of the second Test against the West Indies.
  • He admitted that perhaps he was probably a little "greedy" in attempting an expansive shot only to be bowled by spinner Gudakesh Motie.

The scene was set for Tony de Zorzi.

He had moved serenely to 85, undoubtedly enticed by the prospect of converting his first Test score of over 50 - in just his third innings - into a triple-figure milestone on what was then an easy-paced surface at the Bullring.

Natasha, his mother, was belatedly granted the opportunity to sit in her customary seat on the Memorial Stand and watch her son, a rare occurrence nowadays since Tony left for Cape Town and Western Province.

READ | Markram, De Zorzi knocks see Proteas with the upper hand, but Windies fight back to even out day one

And then he got "greedy", launching a booming drive off West Indies left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, playing inside the delivery and getting castled.

"Obviously, it was a good opportunity. Dean [Elgar] and Aiden [Markram] gave me a nice basis to work from at No 3 and allowed me to play the way I did. I was disappointed not to get over the line, I was probably a bit greedy with the delivery that got me out," said De Zorzi.

Yet the 25-year-old left-hander isn't going to dwell on his missed chance. 

"At the end of the day, I'm happy to contribute towards the score and the team's performance."

Instead, De Zorzi just focused on enjoying a day where he took a significant step towards establishing himself as an international player.

"There were a couple of friends present and a few who called themselves friends, but I've never seen them in my life," he said. 

"It's nice to have my mom watching because she doesn't get a lot of chances to do that. This was nice. She usually sits in the same place, so I knew where she was. Hopefully next time she comes, she'll see a century."

READ | Laura Wolvaardt gets WPL berth as Beth Mooney's replacement at Gujarat Giants

Identified as a gifted young player with leadership potential, De Zorzi played age-group cricket at all levels but had to bide his time at senior level.

The past few years have been profitable for him at provincial level and 507 first-class runs at an average over 100 gave the new Proteas hierarchy a compelling reason to grant him a look-in.

But did De Zorzi himself ever become impatient? 

"There are moments you feel a bit impatient, but I've played with a lot of senior guys who gave me perspective," he said.

"Andrew Puttick is part of our system at Province and you hear some of those stories and get a reality check. Yeah, you might be impatient at 25, but these guys average 40 to 50 their whole careers and never got a chance.

"You might feel aggrieved but you have no right. You have to wait for an opportunity and just take it."

The early evidence seems to suggest he's doing just that.     

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteastony de zorzicricket
loading... Live
South Africa 311/7
West Indies 0
View More
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
57% - 3389 votes
Lewis Hamilton
19% - 1123 votes
Charles Leclerc
12% - 703 votes
George Russell
3% - 208 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
9% - 556 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Only 36% of South Africans have a retirement fund, and only 7% of retirees feel...

27 Feb

Only 36% of South Africans have a retirement fund, and only 7% of retirees feel well prepared for it - survey
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo