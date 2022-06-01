Proteas

59m ago

add bookmark

Renowned cricketers rally behind hospitalised SA cricketer: 'Lovely young man with a big heart'

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mondli Khumalo
Mondli Khumalo
Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
  • England captain Eoin Morgan, Proteas opener Sarel Erwee and former batter Kevin Pietersen have shared a crowdfund to support Mondli Khumalo's family following the assault.
  • The KwaZulu-Natal Inland seamer is in the UK as North Petherton Cricket Club's overseas professional.
  • Khumalo is in a stable condition at Southmead Hospital in Bristol following three surgeries.

The global cricket community has rallied around the hospitalised former SA Under-19 cricketer Mondli Khumalo, who was assaulted on Sunday morning following a club game in the UK.

The 20-year-old went through three surgeries at Southmead Hospital in Bristol after suffering a skull fracture. The brutal assault left him in a critical condition but he is expected to make a full recovery.

READ | Former SA U19 cricketer still in hospital after brutal UK attack as mother left in shock: 'My heart is broken'

The KwaZulu-Natal Inland seamer is in the UK as North Petherton Cricket Club's overseas professional and suffered the assault after playing a first-team against Chard Cricket Club at Heathfield Park on Saturday.

North Petherton Cricket Club started a crowdfund for the Khumalo family, which had raised £16 000 (approx. R300 000) to help get his mother Sibongile to the UK to be with her son.

Renowned cricketers such as England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan, retired batter Kevin Pietersen, and former Proteas spinner Robin Peterson shared the crowdfund call on their verified Twitter accounts.

Proteas Test and Dolphins opener Sarel Erwee also posted a message asking people to support the fund.

Erwee tweeted: "Lovely young man with a big heart… let's pull together and do what we can to help him and his family along this very tough journey!! Thoughts and prayers with you big guy"

In the UK, Somerset's T20 Blast livestream partner Trade Nation also pledged to donate £50 (approx. R1 000) for every six, and £150 (approx. R3 000) for every ball struck out of Taunton during Friday's match against Glamorgan.

 The famous cricket tourists, The Barmy Army also sent "Best wishes" to Khumalo.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eoin morgankevin pietersensarel erweemondli khumalocricket
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 2683 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 2414 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo