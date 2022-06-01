Renowned cricketers rally behind hospitalised SA cricketer: 'Lovely young man with a big heart'

England captain Eoin Morgan, Proteas opener Sarel Erwee and former batter Kevin Pietersen have shared a crowdfund to support Mondli Khumalo's family following the assault.

The KwaZulu-Natal Inland seamer is in the UK as North Petherton Cricket Club's overseas professional.

Khumalo is in a stable condition at Southmead Hospital in Bristol following three surgeries.

The global cricket community has rallied around the hospitalised former SA Under-19 cricketer Mondli Khumalo, who was assaulted on Sunday morning following a club game in the UK.



The 20-year-old went through three surgeries at Southmead Hospital in Bristol after suffering a skull fracture. The brutal assault left him in a critical condition but he is expected to make a full recovery.

North Petherton Cricket Club started a crowdfund for the Khumalo family, which had raised £16 000 (approx. R300 000) to help get his mother Sibongile to the UK to be with her son.

Raising money to support Mondli in anyway we can - a Personal Causes crowdfunding project in Bridgwater by Chantelle Lawrence. Let us please support this young man South Africa or wherever you are in the world ???? https://t.co/hlR8avc44L — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) May 31, 2022

Mondii Khumalo, we’re right behind you! Being brutally attacked in a nightclub just isn’t fair! PLEASE SUPPORT & RT! https://t.co/KlHHhli3MD — Kevin Pietersen?? (@KP24) June 1, 2022

Renowned cricketers such as England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan, retired batter Kevin Pietersen, and former Proteas spinner Robin Peterson shared the crowdfund call on their verified Twitter accounts.



Lovely young man with a big heart… let’s pull together and do what we can to help him and his family along this very tough journey!!Thoughts and prayers with you big guy??????https://t.co/NpJBoK6HeX — SJ Erwee (@sjerwee) June 1, 2022

Proteas Test and Dolphins opener Sarel Erwee also posted a message asking people to support the fund.



Erwee tweeted: "Lovely young man with a big heart… let's pull together and do what we can to help him and his family along this very tough journey!! Thoughts and prayers with you big guy"

In the UK, Somerset's T20 Blast livestream partner Trade Nation also pledged to donate £50 (approx. R1 000) for every six, and £150 (approx. R3 000) for every ball struck out of Taunton during Friday's match against Glamorgan.

Sending huge best wishes to Mondli Khumalo of @NorthPethyCC who is in a serious condition after being assaulted ??He's played for South Africa U19s and has been a much loved overseas player this year. Please donate to help his family here ?? https://t.co/EQQBOfYyhB pic.twitter.com/LIGJrGJv9J — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) May 31, 2022

The famous cricket tourists, The Barmy Army also sent "Best wishes" to Khumalo.