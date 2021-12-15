Report finds 'AB de Villiers unfairly discriminated against Khaya Zondo on racial grounds'

The SJN report has found that ex-skipper AB de Villiers "unfairly discriminated against Khaya Zondo on racial grounds".

Zondo was omitted from the playing XI at the 11th hour despite being picked to start by Proteas selectors for the fifth ODI decider in Mumbai in 2015.

AB de Villiers denied that race played a factor in his cricketing opinions.

Transformation ombudsperson Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza has found that former Proteas captain AB de Villiers "unfairly discriminated against Khaya Zondo on racial grounds" in his Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) report released on Wednesday.



The finding referred to a controversial incident that took place in India in 2015 where Dolphins batter Zondo was omitted from the playing XI at the 11th hour despite being picked to start by Proteas selectors for the fifth ODI decider in Mumbai.

Zondo was meant to come into the team either in place of the out-of-form David Miller or the JP Duminy but did neither, as Miller retained his position, and Dean Elgar was flown to India from SA and immediately slotted into the starting line-up.

"Mr Zondo was a victim of the exclusionary culture which persists within the cricket ecosystem," the SJN report said.

"Mr De Villiers was willing to flout the NSP (selection) policy just to ensure that a black player was not placed in a position which he deemed as requiring greater experience.

"It is then puzzling that the preferred choice is a white player who does not specialise in the position that was open and had no experience in the ODI series, at the time.

"The only reasonable conclusion is that Mr De Villiers unfairly discriminated against Mr Zondo on racial grounds.

"His actions were arbitrary and irrational as there was no justifiable purpose for Mr Zondo's replacement. His conduct was motivated by underlying unsubstantiated bias with respect to competence of black players."

De Villiers denied that race played a factor in influencing selection decisions during his time leading the national team, including during the high-profile Zondo omission.

"I have wholly supported the aims of Cricket South Africa's Social Justice and Nation Building process, to ensure equal opportunities in our game. However, throughout my career, I expressed honest cricketing opinions only ever based on what I believed was best for the team, never based on anyone's race. That's the fact," said De Villiers upon the SJN report's release.

As Sport24 uncovered last year, De Villiers went to extra lengths to prevent Zondo's selection, going as far as bypassing selectors Linda Zondi (convenor), Hussein Manack (selector on tour), Luxolo Qoboshiyana, Errol Stewart and Russell Domingo (Proteas head coach).

De Villiers raised his concerns about Zondo's selection with then-Cricket South Africa CEO Haroon Lorgat, who was in Mumbai at the time, an act he admitted to the SJN hearings was an "error".

"It appears that Mr De Villiers went to extreme lengths to ensure that a white player is secured participation in what he regarded as a critical game for the Proteas," the SJN report said.

"Racial discrimination continues to plague our society under the guise of merit justifications. Black people are denied opportunities because of unscrutinised misconceptions regarding their competence as compared to their white counterparts.

"Mr De Villiers' conduct evidences this erroneous and baseless misconception of Mr Zondo as a black player.

"One may go as far as to state that he feared to place a person whom he viewed as incompetent, by virtue of the person being a black player, in what he regarded as a prized match."

De Villiers told the SJN that he believed Zondo was a "non-playing" member of the squad, who was there purely to "gain experience" and "see how the system works".

He said he believed that Elgar and Farhaan Behardien were the players next in line to play as batters to play in the event of an injury.

Ntsebeza was also highly critical of De Villiers' attempts to dramatically influence selection, which was found to not be in line with CSA's selection policy.

"His (De Villiers') blatant disregard of the National Selection Panel Policy amounts to not only procedural irregularity but, at the core of the matter, flies in the face of CSA's commitment to transformation," said the report.

AB de Villiers' written statement to the SJN on the Khaya Zondo matter:

"Before the 2015 tour to India, I was informed that Khaya Zondo would be added to the 15-man playing squad as a 16th man. I was told by the selectors that Khaya was joining the tour simply so he could gain experience and 'see how the system works', and specifically that he was not part of the actual playing group.

"JP Duminy and Rilee Rossouw were injured during the ODI series against India, which meant we needed to call up a top-order batsman as a replacement. My understanding was that the next players in line were Dean Elgar and Farhaan Behardien.

"I was therefore surprised to be informed by the selectors that Khaya was going to be included in the XI for the fifth and deciding ODI in Mumbai. He would be making his debut in what was a decisive match, when we had the opportunity to become the first South African to win a One Day International series in India.

"My concerns were based entirely and unequivocally on cricketing considerations.

"I felt we should adhere to the previously agreed position that the next players in line for selection were Elgar and Behardien and that it was wrong to parachute into the starting side and inexperienced and emerging player, who, as selectors had clearly stated, was not intended to be a member of the playing squad.

"With hindsight, I should have outlined these concerns to Linda Zondi, the convenor of selectors, but he was at home in South Africa. Instead, I expressed my views to the CEO of Cricket South Africa, who was in Mumbai. This was an error. I did not mean to bypass the convenor, and I have apologised for any offence caused.

"However, to be completely clear, I was the captain of the national team expressing my opinions on a matter of selection before an important match. I was motivated by what I believed was best for the team, by pure cricketing considerations."