Revised Proteas squad sees Petersen, Hendricks withdrawn

A revised Proteas squad without Beuran Hendricks and Keegan Petersen has been given a clean bill of health in the lead up to the Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka in Pretoria.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that the third and final round of Covid-19 testing took place on Tuesday morning and that the entire Proteas squad returned negative results.

This now means that the Proteas can further ramp up their preparations and begin training as a full squad for the clash at SuperSport Park which begins at 10:00 on Saturday, 26 December.

Despite the good news, South Africa and Sri Lanka won't be resting on their laurels as the Proteas' recently concluded white-ball series against England ended in acrimonious circumstances when several coronavirus concerns saw the tour being abandoned with only the three-match T20 series being completed.

Earlier in the week, Proteas Test skipper Quinton de Kock admitted that players have their own responsibility towards keeping the bio-bubble safe ahead of and during the series.

"During the series, we have protocols that have been put aside for us and since day one, everyone has been adhering to it," said De Kock.

"We have a bit of responsibility but it's nothing that we can't handle. It's a small part we have to pay to ensure that we can host future tours during Covid times. Unfortunately, we as players can't do much so we have to make sure our bubble remains safe."

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur insisted that his team feel comfortable and safe in CSA's bio-secure bubble.

"We are well taken care of, the bubble here is very good," said Arthur.

"We really comfortable and happy with the arrangements Cricket South Africa have put in place at the moment. The security is particularly tight, we get tested every third day, it's different... but we're well looked after."

Proteas squad

Quinton de Kock (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), Faf du Plessis (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras), Migael Pretorius (Knights), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Raynard van Tonder (Knights).

