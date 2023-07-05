Rickelton accepts the Proteas' pecking order ahead of World Cup in India

Proteas batter Ryan Rickelton understands that he might not be on the plane to India for the Cricket World Cup in October.

Rickelton, who made his ODI debut in March, is unlikely to make the global showpiece, which runs from 5 October to 19 November.

Rickelton, who earned a national contract, hopes to contribute more to the Proteas set-up.

Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton doubts he will be in South Africa's squad for the Cricket World Cup in India, but he is eager to cement his place in the Proteas set-up.

Rickelton had a phenomenal season with the bat for the Lions as he took the Johannesburg franchise to the One-Day Cup title.

The left-hander scored 452 runs in seven innings (hitting two centuries and two fifties), including a match-winning 75 in the final against Western Province.

His performance over the summer saw Rickelton earn his ODI debut in March against the West Indies.

Rickelton only managed 14 and 3 as the Proteas drew the three-match ODI series 1-1 and did not feature in the Proteas' World Cup qualification series against the Netherlands.

With the Proteas favouring Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen for their wicketkeeping and batting needs, Rickelton falls short of a possible trip to India for the global showpiece.

"I don't think I will be a part of that squad. The one-day team has made some massive strides and the players that obviously are making that 11 are phenomenally good players with even more experience under their belt," Rickelton told News24.

"I think it is pretty set and solid. Obviously, if there's an injury and stuff like that, which we hope that there isn't, I might come into the mix. You never know.

"If the opportunity comes, it will be a hell of an experience and I would love to be on that plane, but obviously, there are a lot of guys in front of me and, and I do understand that."

Rickelton got the seal of approval from the Proteas management when he earned his maiden national contract in March.

Rickelton, who has played four Tests and two ODIs for the Proteas, is looking forward to contributing and earning his spot in South Africa's starting XI.

"I think, especially with the Test side, it's kind of taking a different shape at the moment. Shukri (Conrad) wants to take the team in a different direction and, naturally, there are going to be some changes," said Rickelton.

"I would like to be involved, especially in that format. With the one-day side, the World Cups always have a way of changing the course of anything.

"I'm looking to try and establish myself in all of it. It's easier said than done, but I'd like to think that being afforded a contract kind of shows a bit of faith and a bit of opportunity coming my way.

"I'd love to be a part of the foreseeable summer's going forward. Hopefully, I can do myself justice and make some valuable runs and make some big contributions."

Rickelton is nominated for twice in Friday's Cricket South Africa awards - the Division 1 4-Day Domestic Series and One-Day Cup Player of the Season.