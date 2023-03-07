1h ago

Share

Rickelton returns as Proteas ring changes, back spin for Windies series decider

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ryan Rickelton. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Ryan Rickelton. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
  • Proteas coach Shukri Conrad made four changes to the team that played in the first Test against the West Indies last week.
  • Ryan Rickelton, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, and Wiaan Mulder have been drafted in to replace Keegan Petersen, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, and Anrich Nortje for the second Test.
  • Two spinners in a Test match at the Wanderers is a rarity, but the ground has been helpful for spinners this season.

The Proteas have made four changes to their side for the second and final Test against West Indies starting in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

READ | IPL-bound Proteas will be available for crucial Netherlands series, says CSA head Nkwe

In a rare move not often associated with the Proteas in recent times, coach Shukri Conrad played his cards on the eve of a Test match, confirming his starting XI. 

Ryan Rickelton comes into the middle-order in place of Keegan Petersen, Wiaan Mulder replaces Senuran Muthusamy at No 7 while spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer are also included. 

Anrich Nortje was ruled out with a groin injury, while the other player omitted is all-rounder Marco Jansen. 

Conrad said the raft of changes were made to ensure enough squad depth for sterner challenges to come.

"Ryan deserves it," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"When India comes to our shores at the end of the year, we want to have a settled squad so that we can be fluid in our decision-making."

Generally, Test matches at the Wanderers see pace bowlers come to the fore, but spin has come under the spotlight in recent Four-Day Series games that have taken place there.

Harmer, for example, took 14/150 for the Titans in a 10-wicket win against the Lions in November last year.

Last week, Lions spinner Bjorn Fortuin took a second innings haul of 6/65 in a 28-run win against Western Province to add to his first innings 123*.

In 2021, Maharaj took 6/126 and 7/48 for the Dolphins against the Lions at the Wanderers, while also scoring a second innings 89 in what resulted in an 86-run win for the Dolphins.

Rickelton, who was the top run-maker in the 1-Day Cup, scored crucial runs in the two games where the Lions were spun out on their home ground.

He made 194 off 311 against the Dolphins when Maharaj was rampant and made a patient 108* against the Titans despite the eventual defeat.

The second Test between South Africa and the West Indies will start at 10:00 on Wednesday.

Proteas XI:

Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (captain), Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
west indiesproteasryan rickeltonjohannesburgcricket
loading... Live
Lions 421/10
Boland 30/3
View More
loading... Live
Warriors 281/8
Titans 39/3
View More
loading... Live
Dolphins 348/10
North West 173/10 & 104/10
View More
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
57% - 3328 votes
Lewis Hamilton
19% - 1113 votes
Charles Leclerc
12% - 694 votes
George Russell
4% - 207 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
9% - 547 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Only 36% of South Africans have a retirement fund, and only 7% of retirees feel...

27 Feb

Only 36% of South Africans have a retirement fund, and only 7% of retirees feel well prepared for it - survey
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo