Rickelton returns as Proteas ring changes, back spin for Windies series decider

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad made four changes to the team that played in the first Test against the West Indies last week.

Ryan Rickelton, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, and Wiaan Mulder have been drafted in to replace Keegan Petersen, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, and Anrich Nortje for the second Test.

Two spinners in a Test match at the Wanderers is a rarity, but the ground has been helpful for spinners this season.

The Proteas have made four changes to their side for the second and final Test against West Indies starting in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

In a rare move not often associated with the Proteas in recent times, coach Shukri Conrad played his cards on the eve of a Test match, confirming his starting XI.

Ryan Rickelton comes into the middle-order in place of Keegan Petersen, Wiaan Mulder replaces Senuran Muthusamy at No 7 while spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer are also included.

Anrich Nortje was ruled out with a groin injury, while the other player omitted is all-rounder Marco Jansen.

Conrad said the raft of changes were made to ensure enough squad depth for sterner challenges to come.

"Ryan deserves it," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"When India comes to our shores at the end of the year, we want to have a settled squad so that we can be fluid in our decision-making."

Generally, Test matches at the Wanderers see pace bowlers come to the fore, but spin has come under the spotlight in recent Four-Day Series games that have taken place there.

Harmer, for example, took 14/150 for the Titans in a 10-wicket win against the Lions in November last year.

Last week, Lions spinner Bjorn Fortuin took a second innings haul of 6/65 in a 28-run win against Western Province to add to his first innings 123*.

In 2021, Maharaj took 6/126 and 7/48 for the Dolphins against the Lions at the Wanderers, while also scoring a second innings 89 in what resulted in an 86-run win for the Dolphins.

Rickelton, who was the top run-maker in the 1-Day Cup, scored crucial runs in the two games where the Lions were spun out on their home ground.

He made 194 off 311 against the Dolphins when Maharaj was rampant and made a patient 108* against the Titans despite the eventual defeat.

The second Test between South Africa and the West Indies will start at 10:00 on Wednesday.

Proteas XI:



Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (captain), Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada