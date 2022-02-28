Rising star Verreynne free from De Kock comparisons: 'I'm not here to fill anyone's shoes'

Kyle Verreynne says he is not under pressure to emulate Quinton de Kock in the Proteas set-up.

The wicket-keeper's 136* has put the Proteas in a strong position to beat New Zealand in the second Test.

Verreynne says it's important "to stick to what I do".

New Proteas star Kyle Verreynne says while he understands the comparisons being made to retired Test wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, he is not concerned with filling anyone's shoes.

Verreynne, who has been given the Test gloves since De Kock's shock retirement from the format this past festive season, scored his maiden Proteas century on Monday when his 136* left the visitors in a commanding position at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.



Going into Tuesday's final day, the Proteas need another six wickets to win the second Test and secure a 1-1 series draw after they were walloped in the opener.

If they do get over the line, Verreynne will have played a key part, and this knock will go a long way towards building belief that there is a capable solution to life after De Kock.

Verreynne had been under pressure heading into the Test and averaged just 15 after his first five matches, but he has announced himself now and has surely secured his spot in the side for an extended run.

"In the team environment from the coaches to the senior players, I have never been made to feel that I am Quinny's replacement," said Verreynne after the day's play on Monday.



"His retirement obviously came as a shock to all of us, but they have all given me that support and backing that this was my spot.

"I've never really been made to feel that I'm coming here to fill his shoes.

"Obviously, he's had a great Test career and been very successful, so I understand that there is always going to be those expectations to live up to what he has done, but I think I've been very fortunate in that I've got that sense that I have time and I just need to by myself.

"I don't need to worry about filling anyone's shoes. It's just important that I stick to what I do and if I come right, then I know I'll be making a contribution to this team."

Play on Tuesday will start at 00:00 (SA time).